Motilal Oswal AMC launches MOSt Focused 25 Fund

-- Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd announces the launch of Motilal Oswal MOSt Focused 25 Fund, an open ended equity fund. It seeks to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in up to 25 companies with long term sustainable competitive advantage and growth potential.The fund will invest in companies with enduring economic moats that will ensure long term franchise value and continued growth potential.The idea of an economic moat refers to how likely a company is able to keep competitors at bay for an extended period. One of the keys to finding superior long-term investments is buying companies that will be able to stay one step ahead of their competitors.Speaking at the launch, Mr. Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO,Motilal Oswal AMC said, "Motilal Oswal Group's 25 years of experience in Equity Markets, 17 years of presenting Wealth Creation Studies & the AMC's 10 years experience in Portfolio Management makes our maiden Actively- managed Mutual Fund to be uniquely positioned to provide the best of equity expertise to retail investors".The fund will be managed by Mr. Taher Badshah, Senior Vice President & Co-Head of Equities and Mr. Abhiroop Mukherjee Sr. Manager – Fixed Income of Motilal Oswal AMC.About MOSt Focused 25 FundThe fund focuses on three key aspects of investing, quality companies which offer long term growth. The fund will pursue a 'Buy and Hold' Strategy and will generate good investment ideas aiming for superior returns through the construction of a focused, high conviction portfolio.The fund will allocate minimum of 65% in top 200 companies of BSE/NSE and maximum of 25% in beyond top 200 but > Rs 1,400cr market capitalization & 10% in discretionary cash and equivalents.The minimum investment amount during the NFO is Rs 10,000 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter. Minimum installment amount for SIP is Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively for Monthly and Quarterly frequency and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter.About Motilal Oswal Asset Management CompanyMotilal Oswal Asset Management Company is registered with SEBI as the Investment Manager to Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund It was incorporated on November 14, 2008. MOAMC is a 100% subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Securities Limited.About Motilal Oswal Financial Services LtdMotilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is a well-diversified, financial services company focused on wealth creation for all its customers, such as institutional, corporate, HNI and retail. Its services and product offerings include wealth management, retail broking and distribution, institutional broking, asset management, investment banking, private equity, commodity broking and principal strategies. The company distributes these products through 1,482 business locations spread across 526 cities and the online channel to over 756,159 registered customers. MOFSL has strong research capabilities, which enables them to identify market trends and stocks with high growth potential, facilitating clients to take well- informed and timely decisions. MOFSL has been ranked by various polls such as the Best Local Brokerage 2005, Most Independent Research - Local Brokerage 2006 and Best Overall Country Research - Local Brokerage 2007 in Asia Money Brokerage Polls for India. MOSL won 4 awards in the ET-Now Starmine Analyst Awards 2010-11,placing it amongst the Top-3 award winning brokers, was ranked No. 2 by AsiaMoney Brokers Poll 2010 in the Best Local Brokerage Category and won the'Best Market Analyst' Award for 2 sectors at the India's Best Market Analyst Awards 2011. MOFSL won the 'Best Capital Markets and Related NBFC' award at the CNBC TV18 Best Banks and Financial Institutions Awards 2011. MOSL also won the'Best Equity Broking House' award for FY11 at the Dun & Bradstreet Equity Broking Awards 2011. MOSL won the 'Best Performing National Financial Advisor Equity Broker' award at the CNBC TV18 Financial Advisor Awards 2012, for the 2nd year in a row. MOSL won 'Best Equity Broker' award at Bloomberg UTV Financial Leadership Awards 2012, 'Retailer of the Year (Banking & Financial Services) award at Retail Excellence Awards 2012, and was ranked 2nd in the "Best Overall Brokerage" category by Asia Money in 2011. MOFSL won the'Best Employer Brand' Award at the IPE Banking, Financial Services &Insurance Awards 2012. MOSL received the 'Depository Participant of the Year 'award at the Money Today FPCIL Awards 2012 and was ranked among Top 3 in 4 categories in the AsiaMoney Brokers Poll 2012For more information please contact:Alpesh Nakrani / Anirudh RajanParadigm Shift Public RelationsMob: +91 9869121167 / +91 9892343828Tel: +91 22 22813797 / 98Mr. Hari KrishnanMotilal Oswal Asset Management Company LtdMob: +91 9820520392Ph: +91 22 39825500