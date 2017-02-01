Frontier Tech Ventures Engages Craig Hordlow for Marketing and Communications

Known for thought-leadership and strategic vision, Red Bricks Media co-founder capable of driving transformation

Contact

Craig Hordlow

***@frontier.tech Craig Hordlow

End

-- Frontier Tech Ventures (FTV), a venture capital firm, has attracted Craig Hordlow, previously co-founder of Red Bricks Media, to lead its marketing and communications. Hordlow is a marketing strategy thought leader, having created and managed marketing and communications strategies for many big brands, including Adobe Systems, American Express, Conde Nast, and Hearst. Hordlow has also presented cutting edge strategies at major conferences such as Web 2.0, Adobe MAX, O'Reilly, and Search Engine Strategies."Frontier Tech Ventures (fka Rothenberg Ventures) is excited to have such a smart, experienced professional come on board now," said Founder and CEO Mike Rothenberg. "Now that we're at a point where our funds are top-performing and we're receiving recognition from groups like Goldman Sachs, it's time for our communication strategy to climb to the same A-level as our investment work.""People who have worked with me know how excited I get bringing a great product to market," Hordlow said. "And here we've got a young company with a truly stunning track record, topping Goldman Sachs and other analysts' lists, but the press doesn't appreciate how successful FTV has become. I'm going to fix that."Hordlow will report directly to CEO Mike Rothenberg.