 
News By Tag
* Buy Earth Moving Equipment
* Construction Equipment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Builders and Contractors Can Now Compare and Buy Earth Moving Equipment on Eqpt.in at Fair Prices

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Buy Earth Moving Equipment
Construction Equipment

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Eqpt.in the new online portal dedicated to construction industry stakeholders like builders and contractors offers the convenience to compare and buy earth moving equipment from a growing list of nearly 500 machines. Customers logging into Eqpt.in can check a whole range of specifications of the equipment. For instance, if a builder is looking for backhoe loader, he gets to see the make of the engine, transmission, rear axle, hydraulic cylinders, control valve, and hydraulic pump among others. This not only helps the buyer make an informed choice but also saves him a lot of the time and money he would have spent if he went out looking for a similar number of equipment off line in brick and mortar dealerships.

Of course, the buyer gets to see the brand, model and variant description of the equipment and a whole lot of other details of the engine, hydraulic system, transmission, brake system and lots more. The amount of information available for a particular equipment is enough to satisfy the queries in the mind of a tech savvy buyer. After all, it requires substantial investment to buy earth moving equipment as they are capital intensive. Unless the buyer gets to compare earth moving equipment specifications and features as well as cost, he cannot make an informed choice.

The different types of earth moving equipment that buyers like builders and contractors as well as mining contractors get to see on Eqpt.in are backhoe loaders, wheel loaders, excavators and crawler dozers. The lists are updated regularly so that buyers get the best value for the time they spend on the website to buy earth moving equipment. Moreover, the different variants of equipment from one or more brands must match the configuration of the particular equipment needed for the project and that is where Eqpt.in offers the maximum value.

The Eqpt.in website offers a great user experience for the simplicity of its navigation and ease with which buyers can compare equipment from different brands with similar configuration. The information provided is not just comprehensive but is accurate to the last detail. Despite that, if a buyer needs to know anything more about the equipment, he can always contact the Eqpt.in customer service and get his queries resolved.

For Further Information:

Visit: http://eqpt.in/comparison/earth-moving-equipments.html
Call: 1800-103-1735
End
Source:EQPT
Email:***@eqpt.in Email Verified
Tags:Buy Earth Moving Equipment, Construction Equipment
Industry:Construction
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eqpt.in PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share