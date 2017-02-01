News By Tag
Automotive Retail Pioneer Nick Gouvouniotis Opens Fast Growing Mitsubishi Dealership In Freehold NJ
Nineteen year automotive retail executive Nick Gouvouniotis opens Route 9 Mitsubishi in Freehold New Jersey and becomes the fastest growing Mitsubishi dealer in America in just three months.
Route 9 Mitsubishi is a family owned and operated automobile dealership in the heart of central New Jersey. Nick is fortunate enough to have a network of great people that he is able to employ because they share his passion for delivering a great car buying experience for the customer. Route 9 Mitsubishi General Manager Keith Billups says "I have known Nick for most of my career and I can tell you that he is the most hardest working, most caring and personable dealer owner that I have ever had the pleasure to work for." The fastest dealership in America has been growing month over month in sales volume, profitability and exposure. Route 9 Mitsubishi has just enhanced advertising efforts and is on pace to grow by 30% in the next 60 days.
One of the reasons why Route 9 Mitsubishi better than any other Mitsubishi dealer on planet is the selection of quality new and pre-owned vehicles. Route 9 Mitsubishi of Freehold, NJ has been successfully selling and servicing high-end exotic vehicles to consumers from all over the United States. Nick states that "If you're looking for a Mitsubishi dealer in NJ, be sure to visit our family-owned organization of honest professionals. We are also a leader in selling NJ pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models."
The plan for Route 9 Mitsubishi is to become the biggest and best Mitsubishi dealer in the United States. As the Mitsubishi dealership in Freehold grows successfully Nick plans to build and grow Mr. Nick Motors. Mr. Nick Motors will eventually become a premier, family owned dealer group with multiple dealerships. "I started in the car business when I was 18 years old and I quickly learned that the sky is limit for me. I took my career seriously and developed my path. I hope to be able to inspire other people to become successful too" said Nick Gouvouniotis. He added, "For now I am committed to growing my first dealership rapidly." Route 9 Mitsubishi is located at 4020 Route 9 South in Freehold, NJ. The website for the dealership is http://www.route9mitsubishi.com/
