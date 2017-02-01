 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Ron and Bozena Suponcic Earn Five Star Award

Ron and Bozena Suponcic of Sarasota, Florida, Earn 18th Five Star Real Estate Agent Award in 2017
 
 
Ron and Bozena Suponcic
Ron and Bozena Suponcic
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Luxury real estate professionals Ron and Bozena Suponcic of RE/MAX Alliance Group have once again earned the Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for customer satisfaction. They have won this prestigious award a combined total of 18 times.

Based on an independent survey of recent home buyers, the Five Star Award is presented to fewer than 7 percent of real estate agents and is based on customer service, integrity, market knowledge, communication, negotiation, closing preparation, post-sale service, finding the right home, marketing of the home, and overall satisfaction. Agents must also receive a favorable regulatory and complaint-history review.

With 30 years of real estate experience, the Suponcics are Million Dollar Guild members who focus on luxury waterfront, golf course, and new construction properties on the Florida Suncoast, with an emphasis on Lakewood Ranch, Palmer Ranch, downtown Sarasota, and the Hillview area of Sarasota. They are multi-year members of the RE/MAX Platinum Club, performing in the top 7 percent of RE/MAX agents worldwide.

Ron combines his international marketing experience, extensive internet and social media expertise, and strong background in new home sales to provide exceptional service for both buyers and sellers. With more than 10 years working directly with home builders and 14 years of selling new construction locally, he is uniquely qualified to help new home buyers with the decisions that can make a significant difference in both the livability and future value of their properties, including single-family homes, condominiums and builder model leasebacks.

Broker-Associate Bozena Suponcic, a native of Poland, uses her multilingual, international skills and superior customer service to produce exceptional results for buyers and sellers. She holds the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) and Transnational Referral Certification (TRC) designations, and is an expert at researching and investigating luxury resale and new construction opportunities for buyers.

Marketing through their Florida Home Channel Network, Ron and Bozena offer flexible listing programs, international marketing exposure and extensive market knowledge. For more information, please visit their Florida Home Channel Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/floridahomechannel/. Ron Suponcic can be reached at (941) 320-2682 and Bozena Suponcic can be reached at (941) 350-2453. The broker is RE/MAX Alliance Group.

Contact
Media Contact: Sheila Brannan Longo
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:Ron and Bozena Suponcic
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:Ron Suponcic, Bozena Suponcic, Sarasota Fl.
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Source:Ron and Bozena Suponcic
