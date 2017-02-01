News By Tag
Precise Heat Map and Analysis on Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus Study
In the study, marketed products along with the latest pipeline products are mentioned in detail for the T1DM, considering the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. For the readers, the report measures the current late-stage pipeline in terms of the possible standing of each product and the inferences for the clinical landscape for each line of therapy.
Diabetes mellitus is one of the most common types of diabetes that affects millions of people worldwide. Type 1 diabetes mellitus is a metabolic disease characterized by chronic hyperglycemia, which features reduced insulin production and secretion by pancreas beta cells. This insulin lack causes and allows glucose raises to become severe and can lead to rapidly progressive dehydration syndromes. The classical symptoms are frequent urination, increased thirst and hunger; and weight loss. Other symptoms may include fatigue, nausea and blurred vision. The number of people affected universally is unknown although it is estimated that about 80,000 children develop this disease each year. It usually starts before 15 years of age but can occur in adults also. Any person diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus must inject insulin daily at proper amounts.
It has been studied by the report, the disease is also allied with organ failure and diabetic ketoacidosis, which are both potentially fatal side-effects, therefore represents a significant burden and daily troubles for patients. Additionally, Type 1 diabetes mellitus is unstable, fragile and can be rapidly dangerous if not treated. It is precisely diagnosed with measurement of inappropriately low insulin levels in one's blood along with high glucose and the presence of Islet cell antibodies.
Diabetes is an illness with no cure and currently, there is no cure for the disease is available and the annual cost of therapy named "pharmacotherapy"
