Yachts Cancun Luxury Charters Announces Special Couple's Package for "Valentine's Day"
Cancun: Yachts Cancun Luxury Charters, a premier luxury yacht charter company serving Cancun and Riviera Maya, today announced a special "Couple's Package" for those looking to celebrate Valentine's Day in a special way.
Yachts Cancun Luxury Charters have created a unique collection of Valentine's Day experiences in its special romantic yacht rental package. The package includes a special romantic cruise for 2, evening sail for amazing sunset views, a five-course meal in a private beach gazebo, a bouquet of roses and a special gift hamper. Cancun is one of the most romantic places on earth, with its white sandy beaches and turquoise blue waters. Offering several exciting and romantic experiences for couples, YCLC's yacht rental package has it all covered this Valentine's Day. Aboard the yacht rental in Cancun, couples can indulge in a romantic dinner under the stars, sail over the azure waters, spend a private evening while enjoying a glass of champagne with their significant other on the deck of a gorgeous luxury yacht. You will also be given a complimentary Valentine's Day gift. All these services in conjunction with our latest offer can be availed at amazing rates.
While addressing the media personnel during a press conference, a senior official from the PR Department of Yachts Cancun Luxury Charters stated, "We are gratified by the resounding success of our charters during the last Valentine's Day celebration. We paid attention to the most intricate details and spared no expense in making this year more special with all the accouterments and amenities of a private yacht." Further, he said, "Valentine's Day is right around the corner and many couples are straining to get the best idea for a perfect romantic moment. We have created the perfect Valentine's Day gift for those who are looking to create a memorable vacation on board our private yacht charters."
The luxury yachts of Yachts Cancun Luxury Charters are the perfect venue for almost any occasion. They feature plush furnishings, architectural ceilings, an open bar, modern entertainment facilities, sophisticated artwork, and luxurious accommodation. For people who are looking for something special for their loved one, a Valentine's Day vacation in Cancun is the perfect option. YCLC and its experienced crew will make sure you have everything you want on board your private yacht, and also the privacy you need for this special holiday with your beloved.
To book your private yacht for a romantic vacation in Cancun, visit http://www.yachtscancunluxurycharters.com/
ABOUT YACHTS CANCUN LUXURY CHARTERS
Yachts Cancun Luxury Charters provides luxury yacht charter services in Cancun and surrounding areas of Riviera Maya to help people celebrate birthday parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties, corporate events, anniversaries, wedding celebrations and romantic vacation. Yachts Cancun Luxury Charters provides a fleet of yachts for all occasions. From the gourmet cuisine that each personal chef creates while on the yacht to adventurous activities to the guests, they are committed to providing the ultimate in vacation experiences to customers at competitive rates.
Contact Information
Address:
Blvd. Kuklucan
Zona Hotelera,
77500 Cancun,
Quintana Roo, Mexico
Phone: FOR MEXICO: 998-115-1308
FOR U.S. AND CANADA : 702.401.4284
E-mail: info@yachtscancunluxurycharters.com
Website: http://www.yachtscancunluxurycharters.com
Contact
Yachts Cancun Luxury Charters
998-115-1308
***@yachtscancunluxurycharters.com
End
