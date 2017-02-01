 
News By Tag
* Open Source
* Technology
* Trainings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Attune offers Flat 25% Off on Online Trainings on Valentine's Day

Attune World Wide, a Global IT Services Provider, Developer and an Established Technology Training Provider company.
 
 
google-plus
google-plus
AHMEDABAD, India - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- This Month is the month of Love and Romance, so in this beautiful month Attune is offering a flat 25% discount on all its Online training. Aspirants can grab this opportunity by using the coupon code FLAT25

The "Valentine''s Day Offer" offer undertakes the training courses on latest technologies such as AWS, Hadoop, Liferay, Alfresco, Activiti based BPM, Jboss, MuleSoft and PHP framework. This offer is applicable on AttuneWW's Online Training Programs. Flat 25% Discount will be offered to all the training registrations taking place in February month.

Attune World Wide has come up with the never before concept of making this special discount offering on the Valentine's Day starting from 9th February 2017. Grab this opportunity and enhance your training skills for the Emerging Technologies offered by Attune

Attune World Wide is very well equipped with the expert Training Resources and Technology Experiences, even for the latest ones. They have been active in providing Corporate Training and Online Training etc. for adding values to the Businesses and Individual Resources, along with the IT Services and Infrastructure Development Essentials.

So hurry up and subscribe for training before it expires : http://www.attuneww.com/training/online-training.html

Media Contact
+91 909 991 2991
***@attuneww.com
End
Source:
Email:***@attuneww.com
Posted By:***@attuneww.com Email Verified
Tags:Open Source, Technology, Trainings
Industry:Technology
Location:Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Attune World Wide PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share