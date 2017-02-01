VPS Rockland Hospital organizes health camp for DLF Gardencity residents

Health Check up at Rockland Hospital for the resid

Sadam Husen

--VPS Rockland Hospital Manesarorganized a free health check-up for the residents of New Town Heights, a residential development in DLF Gardencity. The one-day health camp was heldat VPS Rockland Hospital in Manesar.The camp offered a series of healthcare services, including basic diagnostic tests like CBC, Random Blood Sugar, Urine Routine, Blood Pressure, Bone densitometry and Mammography (for females). Free consultation withPhysician,Gynaecologist,Orthopaedic,, Dental and Dermatology specialists was also available.More than 100 residents participated in the health camp which had a panel of senior doctors and hospital staff.'Since I have a hectic work schedule, it is difficult to visit the hospital for regular health check-ups. Camps like these allow us to understand our body and adopt a healthy lifestyle in consultation with medical experts', says Mr. Rajiv Dagar, a resident of DLF Gardencity.Commenting on World Cancer Day, Dr.Suresh Chhabra, VPS Rockland Hospital said, 'Cancer is no more a lost battle, as was perceived a decade back. With advances in the treatment modalities, cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Since Breast cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related mortality in India, women need to be educated about self- examination'.'The initiative was a small attempt to contribute towards the general well-being of the residents of DLF Gardencity. We would like to thank VPS Rockland Hospital Manesarand their team of doctors for their support in making the health camp a success,' said