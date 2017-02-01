News By Tag
VPS Rockland Hospital organizes health camp for DLF Gardencity residents
The camp offered a series of healthcare services, including basic diagnostic tests like CBC, Random Blood Sugar, Urine Routine, Blood Pressure, Bone densitometry and Mammography (for females). Free consultation withPhysician,Gynaecologist,Paediatric,Orthopaedic, Ophthalmologist, Dental and Dermatology specialists was also available.
More than 100 residents participated in the health camp which had a panel of senior doctors and hospital staff.
'Since I have a hectic work schedule, it is difficult to visit the hospital for regular health check-ups. Camps like these allow us to understand our body and adopt a healthy lifestyle in consultation with medical experts', says Mr. Rajiv Dagar, a resident of DLF Gardencity.
Commenting on World Cancer Day, Dr.Suresh Chhabra, VPS Rockland Hospital said, 'Cancer is no more a lost battle, as was perceived a decade back. With advances in the treatment modalities, cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Since Breast cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related mortality in India, women need to be educated about self- examination'.
'The initiative was a small attempt to contribute towards the general well-being of the residents of DLF Gardencity. We would like to thank VPS Rockland Hospital Manesarand their team of doctors for their support in making the health camp a success,' said Col. Tejbir Singh, AVP (Township), DLF.
