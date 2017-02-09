Granite and Quartz Worktops from AMR Granite a Hit among Homeowners in London

Kitchen worktops in granite and quartz are among the top choices for offering qualities like aesthetic appeal, long-lasting durability and resistance to a variety of damaging factors.

-- Sussex-based AMR Granite adds to their demand by offering a wide range and expert assistance in London and other neighbouring places.AMR Granite is making it to the top kitchen worktop providers in London. The company not only designs and manufactures countertops based on the trends that are quite popular in the region, but also offers kitchen remodelling advice and installation services. After offering satisfactory services to clients in Brighton, Sussex and East Grinstead, it is extending its reach to homeowners in the adjacent towns and cities. According to the company spokesperson, London is an emerging destination, especially when it comes to granite and quartz worktops.AMR Granite started as a worktop manufacturer in Sussex and soon became a well-known name in the South East. With a team consisting of designers and fabricators who have years of industry experience, the company today offers worktop manufacturing and installation services across the UK. In addition to granite and quartz, they also specialize in other natural stones like marble, limestone, slate and more.When asked about the growing popularity of granite worktops in London, the official spokesman from the company answers, "Huge credit goes to our team that has managed to meet the specific requirements of homeowners in terms of colours, finishes and sizes. Granite worktops are not only extremely attractive, but also offer advantages like ruggedness, stain resistance and easy-to-clean surfaces. Moreover, granite doesn't depreciate with time which brings great returns for our clients."Confirming that quartz worktops in London are the close contenders, he continues, "We obtain high-grade materials like quartz from the most reputed suppliers in the region. Quartz being highly impermeable and resistant to heat, mould and acids is easy to maintain and offers stylish appeal and durability as well. Our team of experts assist homeowners in evaluating different worktop materials and choose the best one matching their individual needs."Apart from skilled craftsmanship and great amount of experience, the company credits competitive prices and the use of latest technologies and tools as their success factors. Visit them at their kitchen store near Crawley or their official website www.amrgranite.co.uk.AMR Granite is a leading kitchen worktop designer and manufacturer from Sussex. The company boasts of a strong portfolio encompassing clients from Brighton, Dorking, Guildford, Worthing, Horsham and other regions of the UK. Popular products of the company include granite worktops, quartz worktops and marble worktops.