UP-GN : Sunlight Readable Seamless Multi Touch Fanless Panel PC with Intel Core i5/i7/i3/ Celeron

-- Taipe, Taiwan Kingdy : The UP-GN Series is a professional-level industrial panel PC equipped with 4th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 / i7 / i3 / Celeron® CPU and boasts high brightness sunlight readable screen and multi touch or seamless 5-wire resistive single touch panel function to help you create more efficient manufacturing processes through its up to maximum 2000-nit high-brightness LED-backlight LCD panel designed to emit more light than normal commercial grade, it can be deployed under direct sunlight or any strong light source without sacrificing on-screen readability.First of all, it features the multi touch technology under Microsoft operating system with the high touch-point density for accurate and reliable operation. It can fully satisfy the increasing demand of sophisticated human-machine interaction and even to enable more advanced applications in the most intuitive way.Secondly, it is stunning with its powerful performance but low power consumption under fanless architecture. Also, its HD graphics performance enables advanced visualization application as well.Finally, The UP-GN Series features the seamless flat-bezel design perfectly integrating sleek panel and silvery anodized aluminum bezel together, which makes it stylish and ideal to install in any industrial, office, public or even household environment.Feature• 4th Gen Intel® Core™ 3/ i5/ i7 CPU (CPU on board)• 15" ~ 21.5" High brightness LED LCD panel : 2000 / 1600 / 1200 / 1000 / 800 nit• PCT 4/10 points multi touch function or Seamless 5 wires resisitive touch screen• Powerful performance but low power consumption under fanless design• Great graphic performance• Up to 2 x GLAN, 4 x COM, 4 x USB, 2 x HDMI• 1 x Mini PCIe slot .• Seamless flat-bezel design solution• IP65 compliant 6 mm thickness aluminum / stainless steel front bezel• 7H hardness anti-scratch panel surface• Waterproof gasket design