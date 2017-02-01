 
News By Tag
* Panel Pc
* Box Pc
* Monitor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Taipei City
  New Taipei City
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

UP-GN : Sunlight Readable Seamless Multi Touch Fanless Panel PC with Intel Core i5/i7/i3/ Celeron

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Panel Pc
Box Pc
Monitor

Industry:
Electronics

Location:
New Taipei City - New Taipei City - Taiwan

Subject:
Products

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Taipe, Taiwan  Kingdy : The UP-GN Series is a professional-level industrial panel PC equipped with 4th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 / i7 / i3 / Celeron® CPU and boasts high brightness sunlight readable screen and multi touch or seamless 5-wire resistive single touch panel function to help you create more efficient manufacturing processes through its up to maximum 2000-nit high-brightness LED-backlight LCD panel designed to emit more light than normal commercial grade, it can be deployed under direct sunlight or any strong light source without sacrificing on-screen readability.

First of all, it features the multi touch technology under Microsoft operating system with the high touch-point density for accurate and reliable operation. It can fully satisfy the increasing demand of sophisticated human-machine interaction and even to enable more advanced applications in the most intuitive way.

Secondly, it is stunning with its powerful performance but low power consumption under fanless architecture. Also, its HD graphics performance enables advanced visualization application as well.

Finally, The UP-GN Series features the seamless flat-bezel design perfectly integrating sleek panel and silvery anodized aluminum bezel together, which makes it stylish and ideal to install in any industrial, office, public or even household environment.

Feature

• 4th Gen Intel® Core™ 3/ i5/ i7 CPU (CPU on board)
• 15" ~ 21.5" High brightness LED LCD panel : 2000 / 1600 / 1200 / 1000 / 800 nit
• PCT 4/10 points multi touch function or Seamless 5 wires resisitive touch screen
• Powerful performance but low power consumption under fanless design
• Great graphic performance
• Up to 2 x GLAN, 4 x COM, 4 x USB, 2 x HDMI
• 1 x Mini PCIe slot .
• Seamless flat-bezel design solution
• IP65 compliant 6 mm thickness aluminum / stainless steel front bezel
• 7H hardness anti-scratch panel surface
• Waterproof gasket design

http://www.kingdy.biz

Contact
Kingdy Tech
***@kingdy.com.tw
End
Source:Kingdy Tech Inc.
Email:***@kingdy.com.tw Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kingdy Technology PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share