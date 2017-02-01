News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UP-GN : Sunlight Readable Seamless Multi Touch Fanless Panel PC with Intel Core i5/i7/i3/ Celeron
First of all, it features the multi touch technology under Microsoft operating system with the high touch-point density for accurate and reliable operation. It can fully satisfy the increasing demand of sophisticated human-machine interaction and even to enable more advanced applications in the most intuitive way.
Secondly, it is stunning with its powerful performance but low power consumption under fanless architecture. Also, its HD graphics performance enables advanced visualization application as well.
Finally, The UP-GN Series features the seamless flat-bezel design perfectly integrating sleek panel and silvery anodized aluminum bezel together, which makes it stylish and ideal to install in any industrial, office, public or even household environment.
Feature
• 4th Gen Intel® Core™ 3/ i5/ i7 CPU (CPU on board)
• 15" ~ 21.5" High brightness LED LCD panel : 2000 / 1600 / 1200 / 1000 / 800 nit
• PCT 4/10 points multi touch function or Seamless 5 wires resisitive touch screen
• Powerful performance but low power consumption under fanless design
• Great graphic performance
• Up to 2 x GLAN, 4 x COM, 4 x USB, 2 x HDMI
• 1 x Mini PCIe slot .
• Seamless flat-bezel design solution
• IP65 compliant 6 mm thickness aluminum / stainless steel front bezel
• 7H hardness anti-scratch panel surface
• Waterproof gasket design
http://www.kingdy.biz
Contact
Kingdy Tech
***@kingdy.com.tw
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse