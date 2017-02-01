News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DPI Research : High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) System Market & Opportunities to 2022
DPI Research has announced the addition of the "High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) System Market by Manufacturers, Research Sites, Clinical Trials, Deals Type, Key Trends & Opportunities to 2022" report to its offering
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU)
Market growth can be attributed to factors such asincreasing population base of cancer patients, technological advancements in HIFU devices, increasing number of commercial treatment centres, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures, and growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by HIFU procedures over those of conventional therapeutic.
The Research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the HIFU research sites, pre–clinical research sites, clinical research sites, technical research sites, commercial treatment sites and treatment by indication.Additionally, the report includes insight of clinical trials of the HIFU System. Key trends in terms of collaborations, distribution agreement and partnership deals are analyzed with details.
The report also includes comprehensive profiles of HIFU system manufacturers such Philips Healthcare, EDAP TMS, Sonacare Medical, Haifu Medical, Shanghai A&S Co., LTD, Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd., Insightec, Theraclion, Alpinion Medical Systems, FUS Instruments, Image Guided Therapy, Medsonic Ltd, Promedica Bioelectronics, Sumo Corporation Ltd and Mirabilis Medica. The thorough description of players includes parameters such as business overview, revenue, products analysis and recent development & trends of the manufacturers.
Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU)
1) EDAP TMS
2) Philips Healthcare
3) Sonacare Medical
4) Haifu Medical
5) Shanghai A&S Co., LTD
6) Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.
7) Insightec
8) Theraclion
9) Alpinion Medical Systems
10) FUS Instruments
11) Image Guided Therapy
12) Medsonic Ltd
13) Promedica Bioelectronics
14) Sumo Corporation Ltd
15) Mirabilis Medica
Contact Info:
Name: Maria Rai,Sales Manager
Email: sales@dpiresearch.com
Organization:
Phone: + 91 728-994-9987
For More Information Visit
http://www.dpiresearch.com/
Media Contact
DPI Research
(+91) 7289949987
***@dpiresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse