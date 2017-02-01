News By Tag
MSys Technologies: Annual Growth Statement 2016
MSys Technologies, a global technology services company focusing on datacenter technologies such as Storage, Virtualization, Cloud computing, and Big Data Analytics, has released its annual growth statement for the fiscal year 2015-2016
In the last year the organization has seen a steady overall growth of 55%, in comparison to 2015. With the addition of a few leading stealth storage startups into its client base, MSys has established itself as a top contender for storage end-to-end product development services. As a storage expert, MSys has focused on Software-defined Storage, Virtualization, Ecosystem Integration and Cloud Storage. Since the successful integration of the brand Clogeny into its arsenal, Cloud Integration Services at MSys have attained new heights.
MSys has also actively participated in key industry events like VMworld, Cloud expo and IoT conclave, in an endeavor to strengthen its footprints in Ecosystem integration and Cloud Engineering.
A key leadership change that MSys made this year was the addition of Mr. Shankesh (aka Sunny) Raskar as Vice President Sales and Marketing, and Mr. Shriram Pore as Associate Vice President. Sunny has built up a reputation for Client engagement, while Shriram brings over 17 years in experience in the areas of core development for leading technologies. In addition, Mr. Anand Jain, was promoted to Vice President of Solutions Engineering.
With a strong leadership team that has expertise in domains like Cloud, DevOps, Big Data and Analytics, IoT and Embedded Solutions, MSys has a sharp edge over other key competitors who lack similar expertise.
The vast service offerings are making a customer base of over 100 clients very happy. The engineers at MSys are often lauded by clients for their work, and often extend their projects to complimentary domains with an indomitable trust in quality and delivery.
We are proud to say that MSys has always treated its employees fairly and well. This has made MSys one of the most sought-after places to work in India. In 2016, the Chennai headquarters moved to a much larger office space in the IT corridor of the Chennai- Rajiv Gandhi Salai area, to accommodate more employees. The expanding employee base in the Chennai, Pune and Bangalore offices combined with the addition of enterprise clients, testifies and confirms the growth projections that MSys aspires to surpass.
