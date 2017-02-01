News By Tag
Top Dogg K9 Foundation & VDOGS celebrate grand opening with fundraiser/
Local Atlanta charity opens it hearts and brand new home to Veterans returning from combat.
The fundraiser, set for March 11th from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., will be hosted by local news anchor Craig Lucie of WSB-TV at the newly renovated TDK9 headquarters at 4776 Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn, Ga 30047. Veterans, their families and the general public are all cordially invited to particpate in a fun day filled with live music, BBQ cook-off, beer, celebrity guests and of course, crawfish. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door or online by visiting the link below. A $10 ticket allows you enter the BBQ cook-off and the $22 ticket grants you access to the crawfish and beer. Group tickets and corporate sponsorship opportunities are still avilable as well.
The Top Dogg K9 Foundation houses the VDOGS (Veterans Deserve Outstanding Generosity and Services) program, whose mission, acording to their website is "to provide resources and service dogs to veterans, and those who are disabled, in order to increase their overall quality of life". VDOGS is the brainchild of the namesake of the foundation, Blake "Top Dogg" Rashad and his wife Sheila, the Executive Director of the non-profit. Top Dogg has dedicated his entire adult life to enhancing the human-dog relationship, by teaching dog bite prevention to youth and their families through the technique of "canine emotional translation"
According to the foundation, even the pricing of the fundraiser has significant meaning. The $10 and $22 costs are reflective of the two newest ventures of the VDOGS program: The $10 Challenge and the #22Saved® initiative. The former is a nationwide campaign aimed at raising an initial $1 Million, through $10 minimum donations. The latter campaign is a collaborative brainchild of Sheila Rashad and VDOGS Media Relations Director, Jay Wilson. An idea born out of the sheer frustration associated with the number of daily veteran suicides in America....22. The #22Saved® mission statement states: "Veteran suicide is 21% higher than civilian suicide, as of 2014 on average, according to the Centers for Disease Control....While it may be easy to spot one our heroes and sheroes that is an amputee, disfigured or other 'visible wounds', it is virtually impossible to spot our brave warriors suffering from PTSD, Depression, and Anxiety a.k.a. 'invisible wounds'. Despite the ominous sounding conditions, Top Dogg K9 Foundation is committed, motivated and determined to not only slow these suicide stats, but to stop them and reverse them completely from 22 lost or killed to "22 Saved®".
The Top Dogg K9 Foundation and all of it's current initiatives have been recently featured on the likes of The nationally syndicated "Tom Joyner Morning Show" in addition to local bradcastin in Atlanta, such as Channel 2 WSB-TV, Fox 5 TV, WXIA Channel 11, CBS Radio via V-103's "The Ryan Cameron Morning Show, with Wanda Smith", "Big Tigger Show" and WAOK's "Too Much Truth with Derek Bozeman". Top Dogg himself has also appeared on Discovery network on various show including "Man vs Expert". He is also the creator & former host of the "You Talk, I Bark" internet radio show that broadcast all over the globe.
Visit VDOGS website at http://vdogs.org/
You can purchase tickets here at https://vdogs.networkforgood.com/
Contact
VDOGS Sucide Prevention Initiative
Jay Wilson - Media Relations Director
4048264357
jaywilson@vdogs.org
End
