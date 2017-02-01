News By Tag
Mike Nishnick Former Managing Broker at ERA Real Estate Professionals opens Ohana Atlantic Realty
Ohana Atlantic Realty is a Local Owned and Operated Real Estate Company founded by 3 Coastal Virginia Local Natives. Their business model gives flexibility to their agents and the consumer. Ohana Atlantic Realty is located in Virginia Beach Virginia
The visions these 3 had for a local real estate company were right in line with each other, therefore leading to the creation of Ohana Atlantic Realty.
There's a lot of meaning in the name Ohana, this is why all 3 entrepeneurs decided it would be the right choice for their company name and structure. *Ohana means family in an extended sense of the term, including blood-related, adoptive or intentional.
The concept emphasizes that families are bound together and members must cooperate and remember one another. Tiv and Mike's dream was to have a small top of the line locally owned & operated business that runs like a family and treats all of its clients like family. Ohana Atlantic Realty recognizes every client, employee, and agent are the most important factors of their business. This is why they created a real estate company with a business model that caters to its clients and agents using flexible business and marketing structures.
Ohana's agents are highly trained and held to a super high level of standards. The Ohana Atlantic family consist of agents that will put your needs first and treat you the way you deserve to be treated. No more worries of someone just putting a sign in your yard and hoping it will sell. No more worries of someone listing your property for sale and then never communicating to you. Our values and protocol require our agents to give you weekly market reports, and constant feedback while your home is on the market with us. If you are going to purchase a property or home using one of our agents. Our agents job is to negotiate the best deal with the least amount of stress as possible. Ohana Atlantic Realty also has an open door policy, so you can call one of the founders at any time if you have a question or situation that you may want a second opinion on.
Ohana Atlantic Realty's goal is to be known as the best local female owned & operated real estate company in the Virginia Beach Oceanfront corridor. Their agents serve all of Hampton Roads and have a broad knowledge of the 7 cities which include Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Hampton, & Newport News. In closure if you have a real estate need and want to be treated with class and respect and you believe in supporting the small local business owner, than look no further. Ohana Atlantic Realty is the perfect company to help you accomplish your goals. To learn more visit http://www.757Ohana.com
*Reference Wikipedia definition of Ohana
