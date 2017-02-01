 
News By Tag
* Hampton Roads Realestate
* Ohana Atlantic Realty
* Mike Nishnick
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Virginia Beach
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Mike Nishnick Former Managing Broker at ERA Real Estate Professionals opens Ohana Atlantic Realty

Ohana Atlantic Realty is a Local Owned and Operated Real Estate Company founded by 3 Coastal Virginia Local Natives. Their business model gives flexibility to their agents and the consumer. Ohana Atlantic Realty is located in Virginia Beach Virginia
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hampton Roads Realestate
* Ohana Atlantic Realty
* Mike Nishnick

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Virginia Beach - Virginia - US

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- After successfully managing a team of agents that sold between 300 and 400 homes a year at ERA Real Estate Professionals Mike Nishnick has partnered with 2 other business partners to open Hamptons Roads premier boutique Real estate firm called Ohana Atlantic Realty. Their office is Located at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront right off 21 street at 2006 Mediterranean Ave.

   The visions these 3 had for a local real estate company were right in line with each other, therefore leading to the creation of Ohana Atlantic Realty.

     There's a lot of meaning in the name Ohana, this is why all 3 entrepeneurs decided it would be the right choice for their company name and structure.  *Ohana means family in an extended sense of the term, including blood-related, adoptive or intentional.

     The concept emphasizes that families are bound together and members must cooperate and remember one another.  Tiv and Mike's dream was to have a small top of the line locally owned & operated business that runs like a family and treats all of its clients like family. Ohana Atlantic Realty recognizes every client, employee, and agent are the most important factors of their business. This is why they created a real estate company with a business model that caters to its clients and agents using flexible business and marketing structures.

    Ohana's  agents are highly trained and held to a super high level of standards. The Ohana Atlantic family consist of agents that will put your needs first and treat you the way you        deserve to be treated. No more worries of someone just putting a sign in your yard and hoping it will sell. No more worries of someone listing your property for sale and then never communicating to you. Our values and protocol require our agents to give you weekly market reports, and  constant feedback while your home is on the market with us.  If you are going to purchase a property or home using one of our agents.  Our agents job is to negotiate the best deal with the least amount of stress as possible.   Ohana Atlantic Realty also has an open door policy, so you can call one of the founders at any time if you have a question or situation that you may want a second opinion on.

    Ohana Atlantic Realty's goal is to be known as the best local female owned & operated real estate company in the Virginia Beach Oceanfront corridor.  Their agents serve all of Hampton Roads and have a broad knowledge of the 7 cities which include Virginia Beach,   Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Hampton, & Newport News.  In closure if you have a real estate need and want to be treated with class and respect and you believe in supporting the small local business owner, than look no further. Ohana  Atlantic Realty is the perfect company to help you accomplish your goals. To learn more visit http://www.757Ohana.com

*Reference Wikipedia definition of Ohana

Contact
Tiv Stottlemeyer
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Posted By:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Hampton Roads Realestate, Ohana Atlantic Realty, Mike Nishnick
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Virginia Beach - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ohana Atlantic Realty News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share