Birthday Card Made Of Chocolate Cake Fonts. Sweet Surprise for Miss-SUZETTE-Fun.com

Happy Birthday SUZETTE, Love David: spelled out in Chocolate Cake Fonts, as a BIRTHDAY-CARD, for my BIG Day, was an unexpected Surprise, Specially for someone who loves Fonts, and is always exploring new types. What I saw, was so new & thrilling!

Chocolate Cake Font/Miss-SUZETTE-Fun.com

Media Contact

ART Department Team

416-921-5288

***@rogers.com ART Department Team416-921-5288

End

-- A CHOCOLATE CAKE FONTS-BIRTHDAY CARD FOR ME? aks Miss SUZETTE.I love all FONTS.Studied them.Can actually still identify a few…But when I saw my CHOCOLATE CAKE FONTS, as my Birthday Card, I have never seen anything like it before.Have you?Perhaps if you are in the Cake or Bakery business…The fact that I also got to announce the future opening of BIRTHDAYS! Restaurants, that same day……where BIRTHDAY CAKES will, of course, be served….It just makes me smile and wonder, whether this & similar fonts, like these, could also be one of the ones we will be using for our creative, customized, BIRTHDAY CARDS to treat our future BIRTHDAYS! Clients?I love Synchronicity.I love Fonts.I love BIRTHDAYS!-30-Miss SUZETTEPhone: 416-921-5288 Toronto, CANADAEmail: humour-health-house@rogers.comSubject Line: Chocolate Cake FontWebsite: Miss-SUZETTE- Fun.com Bookstore: misssuzettecom.selz.comHumour & Health House (Academy)