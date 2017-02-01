News By Tag
Birthday Card Made Of Chocolate Cake Fonts. Sweet Surprise for Miss-SUZETTE-Fun.com
Happy Birthday SUZETTE, Love David: spelled out in Chocolate Cake Fonts, as a BIRTHDAY-CARD, for my BIG Day, was an unexpected Surprise, Specially for someone who loves Fonts, and is always exploring new types. What I saw, was so new & thrilling!
I love all FONTS.
Studied them.
Can actually still identify a few…
But when I saw my CHOCOLATE CAKE FONTS, as my Birthday Card, I have never seen anything like it before.
Have you?
Perhaps if you are in the Cake or Bakery business…
My boyfriend David, treated me to this sweet phenomena, (see image) and it was one of the best Birthday Presents I've ever received.
The fact that I also got to announce the future opening of BIRTHDAYS! Restaurants, that same day…
…where BIRTHDAY CAKES will, of course, be served….
It just makes me smile and wonder, whether this & similar fonts, like these, could also be one of the ones we will be using for our creative, customized, BIRTHDAY CARDS to treat our future BIRTHDAYS! Clients?
I love Synchronicity.
I love Fonts.
I love BIRTHDAYS!
-30-
CONTACT:
Miss SUZETTE
Phone: 416-921-5288 Toronto, CANADA
Email: humour-health-
Subject Line: Chocolate Cake Font
Website: Miss-SUZETTE-
Bookstore: misssuzettecom.selz.com
Humour & Health House (Academy)
Media Contact
ART Department Team
416-921-5288
***@rogers.com
End
