Industry News





February 2017
Zander's Tour in Latin America & Album Announcement

Singer-songwriter Zander has just finished his first tour in Latin America and is working on the final touches of his debut album to be released in March.
 
 
Zander in Buenos Aires, Argentina
MIAMI - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- During December and January, Zander performed in Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Peru, Chile and Argentina in anticipation of his upcoming album. Included in his tour repertoire were the first three singles "Strawberry Daiquiri", "Wanna Be Loved" and the latest "I'm Out" whose video was shot in Costa Rica during his travels.

2016 was a very busy year for Zander with an intense live schedule and an album in the making; switching between the stage and the recording studio. Now back in Miami, he is finalizing production of the album to be called "ALIVE", scheduled to be released worldwide in March.

For more information please visit www.zanderwaves.com

About Zander

Zander is a singer- songwriter guitarist with an eclectic background, message and sound. His music vibrates with intense beats of reggae, pop, funk and rock combined with great energy, passion and love for the outdoors and surfing. Zander's career started with The Crazy Carls in 2009 as lead singer, songwriter and guitarist. He recorded two albums with the band and played extensively in the US until he decided to launch his solo career in late 2015.

http://www.zanderwaves.com
facebook.com/zanderwaves
instagram.com/zanderwaves
Zander, Reggae, Music
Entertainment
Miami - Florida - United States
