Singer/Songwriter/Pianist Akie Bermiss Slated to Join Lake Street Dive's Upcoming National Concert
Music protégé and cutting-edge solo songwriter/singer/pianist Akie Bermiss has been snagged by popular indie multi-genre band Lake Street Dive to play keyboards and provide backing vocals on their forthcoming national concert tour in support
Over the past half a dozen years, Bermiss has become a visible contributor to the fertile Brooklyn music scene as a musician, songwriter or featured vocalist with a collective of upstart groups such as; FutureSoul band Aabaraki, the Screaming Headless Torsos, Miri Ben-Ari (the Hip Hop Violinist) and Rap sensation Soul Khan. He also birthed the Akie Bermiss Trio, independently released his first self-titled solo EP (via Rockwood Records in 2014) and continues to mine a loyal fan base performing frequently at cutting edge venues like Rockwood Music Hall, The Falcon, BAM Cafe and The Apollo Cafe, among others.
The Lake Street Dive quartet features lead singer Rachael Price, Mike "McDuck Olson (trumpet, guitar), Bridget Kearney (acoustic upright bass) and Mike Calabrese (drums). The tour will be highlighted by dates on; 2/20 at Levon Helm's Barn in Woodstock, NY, 2/21 at Music Hall in Williamsburg, NY (which sold out in minutes) 3/3-4 at First Ave in Minneapolis (location of the street where band derived its name), 3/10 at Boulder Theater in Boulder, 3/18 at the Fox Theater in Oakland and will culminate on 3/21 at Ace in Los Angeles.
www.akiebermissmusic.com
www.lakestreetdive.com
Chip Schutzman
Miles High Productions
PO Box 93157
Hollywood CA 90093
323-806-0400
chip@mileshighproductions.com
http://www.akiebermissmusic.com
