 
News By Tag
* Boracay
* PTTA Travel Tour Expo
* Coast Boracay
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Makati City
  Metro Manila
  Philippines
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


BEST TRAVEL ADVISE: Check out Coast Boracay Booth at PTTA Travel Tour Expo

Up to 50% discount offered by Tripadvisor's Number 1 Boracay Resort
 
 
Coast Boracay offers 50% discount at Travel Expo
Coast Boracay offers 50% discount at Travel Expo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Boracay
* PTTA Travel Tour Expo
* Coast Boracay

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Makati City - Metro Manila - Philippines

Subject:
* Deals

MAKATI CITY, Philippines - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Coming on the heels of the Miss Universe beauty pageant, the partnership between private sector and national government in promoting the local tourism industry continues when the PTTA Travel Tour Expo kicks off in February at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. Travel bugs and bargain-hunters will be spoiled for choice with more than a hundred hotels and resorts, various airlines, theme parks, entertainment centers and cruise ships vying for their attention and patronage. Boracay is expected to be the most popular destination in the expo as it remains in favorable light among reputable tourism bodies around the world. The  recent 2016 Travelers Choice poll conducted by TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site with over 435 million unbiased travel reviewers, ranked Boracay 7th among the Top 10 Islands in Asia.

Among this year's participants is COAST BORACAY, which has consistently topped TripAdvisor's guest surveys for its beach front location, unforgettable, exclusive services and experiences, price-point, instant benefits and amenities. Its consistent "excellent" ratings from European, East Asian, the United States, and local travel markets have earned it the Number One ranking among 147 hotels and resorts in the island for the past few months.

PTTA Travel Expo visitors will be able to book their next vacation in one of TripAdvisor's popular island destinations and stay in the best Boracay resort.

Coast is offering up to 50% off on best available rates, and up 30% discount for peak season rates on all room categories.  A standard de luxe room with 5-star amenities for example will be available for only PhP 5,490 nett from the published rate of PhP 10,980 nett. For peak season like Holy Week, Labor Day weekend and the Christmas holidays, the rate for the same room category will only be PhP 8,000 nett.

Blue Marina,  the sister property of Coast Boracay, also offers 50% discount on their bungalow-type accommodations starting at only PhP 3,965 nett for off-season and  PhP 5,500 nett for peak dates when booked at the travel expo.

These rates include breakfast buffet, land and boat transfers from Caticlan airport.  Stay periods are valid beginning September and for most of 2017.

For bookings and inquiries, please visit the Coast Boracay and Blue Marina booth no. 87, at the Ground Floor level of SMX Mall of Asia from February 10 to 12, 2017.   For more information about Coast Boracay and Blue Marina, please send us an e-mail at reservations@coastboracay.com or call our Manila office at (63 2) 576.4555

Contact
MG & Associates Asia PR
***@mgasiapr.com
End
Source:Raintree Hospitality
Email:***@mgasiapr.com Email Verified
Tags:Boracay, PTTA Travel Tour Expo, Coast Boracay
Industry:Tourism
Location:Makati City - Metro Manila - Philippines
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MG Asia & Associates PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share