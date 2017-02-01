News By Tag
BEST TRAVEL ADVISE: Check out Coast Boracay Booth at PTTA Travel Tour Expo
Up to 50% discount offered by Tripadvisor's Number 1 Boracay Resort
Among this year's participants is COAST BORACAY, which has consistently topped TripAdvisor's guest surveys for its beach front location, unforgettable, exclusive services and experiences, price-point, instant benefits and amenities. Its consistent "excellent" ratings from European, East Asian, the United States, and local travel markets have earned it the Number One ranking among 147 hotels and resorts in the island for the past few months.
PTTA Travel Expo visitors will be able to book their next vacation in one of TripAdvisor's popular island destinations and stay in the best Boracay resort.
Coast is offering up to 50% off on best available rates, and up 30% discount for peak season rates on all room categories. A standard de luxe room with 5-star amenities for example will be available for only PhP 5,490 nett from the published rate of PhP 10,980 nett. For peak season like Holy Week, Labor Day weekend and the Christmas holidays, the rate for the same room category will only be PhP 8,000 nett.
Blue Marina, the sister property of Coast Boracay, also offers 50% discount on their bungalow-type accommodations starting at only PhP 3,965 nett for off-season and PhP 5,500 nett for peak dates when booked at the travel expo.
These rates include breakfast buffet, land and boat transfers from Caticlan airport. Stay periods are valid beginning September and for most of 2017.
For bookings and inquiries, please visit the Coast Boracay and Blue Marina booth no. 87, at the Ground Floor level of SMX Mall of Asia from February 10 to 12, 2017.
Contact
MG & Associates Asia PR
***@mgasiapr.com
