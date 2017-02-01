News By Tag
2017 Ends on a High Note - Joshua's Heart was Awarded $10K from Joey Logano's Chasing 2nd Chances
The program was designed to help organizations fulfill their mission to assist families in need. Their mission took 100 families shopping for their holiday meal needs in a year end attempt to help ward off hunger in their South Florida communities.
The event, organized by Joshua's Heart, was hosted by WSVN-7's Lorena Estrada, who enlisted the aid of longtime partners, Start Off Smart (SOS) who assisted in identifying qualifying families and the Homestead Police Department, along with their Rangers, who volunteered their time and efforts to help enrich the lives of 100 families in need for the holidays. Joshua, his family, the JHF volunteers and the JLF are grateful for the Publix managers and employees, Homestead Police Department, SOS and all the other volunteers who immersed themselves in the project to make this a fulfilling and rewarding experience for all involved. All the recipient families loved the shopping experience which allowed them to choose what they wanted, using an $80 Publix gift card at the popular supermarket's Oasis Plaza store.
All the families in attendance received
Ø $50 gas gift card from Shell, a sponsor of JLF
Ø A holiday pie from Publix
Ø A coupon for Coca Cola products
Ø A coupon for a meal at chipotle
Ø Kids received teddy bear from NASCAR foundation
Ø A Joey Logan souvenir shopping bag.
This event is part of the Joey Logano Foundation's initiative to empower charities making great strides in NASCAR race markets across the country, which is executed during the 10 weeks of the Chase for NASCAR Sprint Cup. The event was the last in a series of giving events sponsored by the JLF and the final event leading up to the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Homestead Motor Speedway.
The program objectives are as follows:
Raise awareness to help non-profit organizations prosper in our racing communities
Allow positive change to occur by supporting organizations with the necessary financial resources
Create an opportunity for our fans and partners to take action for causes they can support
Encourage the charities to continue offering second chances for those in need
"In life, sometimes bad things happen to good people. An opportunity for a restart can make all the difference."
"With 'Food Insecurity' being so prevalent among the poor working class and communities living below the poverty level, recipient families were treated to holiday groceries for the holidays" said Joshua Williams.
Joshua's Heart Foundation is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that empowers, needy people to improve their quality of life. The foundation was founded by a four-and-a-half-
Joey Logano Foundation's mission is to inspire and assemble the NASCAR community to assist those across the nation who are in need of a second chance due to natural or human disaster. The Joey Logano Foundation partners with other organizations to provide comfort and relief to those in need after such unforeseen circumstances. Learn how you can help make a difference by visiting www.joeyloganofoundation.com
