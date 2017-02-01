OpenNDA announces the addition of Industry Veteran Paul Fahn, Ph.D., as Senior Advisor SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Fahn, a veteran of advanced technologies for nearly two decades in Silicon Valley, will bring his expertise in Smart Contracts and Blockchain to OpenNDA. He has a long history of bringing advanced technologies to market, advising young start-ups, and shaping their products and business strategy for quick and successful adoption.



"The addition of Paul Fahn as a trusted Advisor is a big step forward for the OpenNDA team, and we look forward to working closely with him," said Peter Graham, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenNDA.



"OpenNDA's technology is a novel and ingenious path to making Smart Contracts a reality that solves the problems of business today. I am extremely excited to be advising this top-tier team and helping to drive commercial adoption of this disruptive new platform," said Dr. Fahn.



Dr. Fahn's career started in Advanced Security software at Certicom Corp. and other firms; later he served in multiple leadership roles at Samsung Electronics Co., bringing new technologies – both hardware and software – to market. He also has extensive experience in the start-up community, having served as EIR at Innowest, a Silicon Valley incubator, and as Advisor and Board Member at multiple start-ups.



OpenNDA's products leverage smart contracts, advanced analytics and cloud computing to automate, de-risk, and speed up key legal processes at enterprises both large and small.



