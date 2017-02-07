 
Industry News





Mexico Lindo Cooking celebrates its Second Anniversary

Cancun's best kept secret: top chefs teaching best regional culinary specialties.
 
 
Enjoy a self made fiesta at Mexico Lindo Cooking
CANCUN, Mexico - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Mexico Lindo Cooking School is celebrating two years of entertaining best regional culinary instruction.
Highly acclaimed as a Cancun attraction, the School is located amid the elegant Riviera Maya.
Learn how to prepare gourmet Mexican menu amid artisanal majolica and rustic tiles. A five-star Tripadvisor rating ensures Mexico Lindo Cooking is culinary destination.
Enjoy a self-made fiesta surrounded by enchanting ancient Mayan jungle,

Discover six ( 6 ) gourmet menus, all dedicated to regional bests...artifully plated on vivid talavera.  Learn how to prepare artisanal tamales and enchiladas as well as regional specialties as pozole and corundas, plus other classics as Chiles rellenos and Arroz con chaya

Be sure to take  home sunny memories from the School's own "Tiendita" including other regional handicrafts.

Mexico Lindo Cooking also offers a menu of Culinary Destination getaways with various participating hotel packages.
Check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDPWDgqvfJ4



To talk about food is to talk of love, traditions, culture and heritage.

Discover the Mexico Lindo recipe archives for year-round inspiration.
Mexico Lindo Cooking is a complete experience: a traditional kitchen sharing the best of Mexican heritage and culture.

Alejandra Kauachi
+52 998 802 4388
***@mexicolindocooking.com
Source:
Email:***@mexicolindocooking.com
Tags:Tourism, Dining, Travel
Industry:Food
Location:Cancun - Quintana Roo - Mexico
Subject:Events
Page Updated Last on: Feb 07, 2017
