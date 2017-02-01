50 Shades of Fridge: Fridge Art Fair NYC

 
Industry News





BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- 50 Shades of Fridge - Art and Kink for the Age of Revolution

Boutique Frieze Satellite Fair Moves to Brooklyn

http://www.fridgeartfair.com/

Fridge Art Fair New York is pleased to partner with the Branded Salon in Prospect Heights/Barclay's Center (A five minute walk from the home of the Brooklyn Nets and Islanders) for its 5th New York Edition, May 3-6, 2017 .

Fair hours are 5 PM -- 2 AM daily, with a VIP vernissage May 3rd from 5 -- 10 PM at 603 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn. A Gala benefit for http://www.jacobscolorlink.org is scheduled for May 3, details TBA.

On the heels of a successful partnership with the Betsy Hotel in Miami Beach during Art Basel Week 2016, Fridge Founding Director Eric Ginsburg, a well-known painter of "dogs, cats and other precious creatures" as he calls them brings this edition to a venue in this growing arts and cultural hub, in the vicinity of the Brooklyn Museum, BAM, Prospect Park and Atlantic Plaza. Eric will create a special series of dressed-to-die-for pets for the Fair http://www.worldoferic.com.

Given the rainbow-friendly, noir-meets-Western feel of the venue and the - ahem - edginess of the times in which we find ourselves planning this Fair, we invite artists, collectives and galleries to participate in the theme of "Love and Torture,"  - as found in politics, romance, and of course, Art. There will be nightly entertainment and visitors are encouraged to dress creatively for candy rewards.

Exhibitors are cordially invited to get more information and apply at http://www.fridgeartfair.com ASAP as the Fair is intimate by design, using the tagline, "Can you fit into the Fridge?"

Applications are free, and as always, our exhibitor costs are nominal compared to other Fairs hence Fridge Art Fair is extremly selective. The 50 Shades of Fridge Selection Comittee to be announced soon consists of members that only FridgeArt Fair could think up and put together.

Branded will add it's own hip, hybrid, Country meets Brooklyn vibe with nightly events and more. More at http://www.brandedsaloon.com

50 Shades of Fridge updates to follow and on http://www.fridgeartfair.com
Contact:  info@ericsdogs.com; 202-590-1357

