News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
JobPack To Offer JobFacts Cloud Reporting and Analytics
JobFacts™ provides KPI's to reduce downtime by 17% at Meyn America
JobFacts™, a Web based analytics program designed to integrate with your JobPack Scheduler production data and can be further configured with your current ERP system to provide additional data across all platforms. With an easy to use control panel system, JobFacts ™ allows you to name Key Performance indicators and set their thresholds. Up to date information helps in spotting trends and reveals any performance issues allowing you to act quickly and run more efficiently.
Initial testing and beta sites have proven to be extremely successful. Meyn America has expanded the use of the JobPack Real Time Graphical Scheduling System and soon to implement JobFacts™ cloud based analytics package to its sister plants in Poland and Holland. Georgia based Meyn installed JobPack Core in November of 2015 as an extension to the current Baan LN ERP system. Since going live in March of 2016 overtime work was reduced by 8.5% and machine shop throughput has increased by 17%. On time deliveries are at 96%.
Fred Alexander, plant manager says "since we started with the JobPack project, everyone's confidence in delivery dates has greatly improved. He continued "And, as we don't need to pad out times we have used that spare capacity to improve the bottom line and reduced overtime working"
The new installations will be on line in 2017 starting in Feb along with the software development for further integration into Baan LN to include material and tooling delivery notifications.
JobPack Production Scheduling Systems has collaborated with Anviznet Analytics (JobFacts™) to provide a complete range of dashboards to view your live shop floor metrics from any device whether on or offsite.
For more information about JobPack Production Scheduling Systems, please visit http://www.jobpack.com become a fan on Facebook or follow @jobpackinc on Twitter
Media Contact
JobPack Production Scheduling Systems
productionscheduling@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse