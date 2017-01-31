Brighton Publishing releases "A Mystic in Maine" from author Russell Yates

"A finely written work that is passionate, profound and deeply moving"

-- Brighton Publishing proudly announces the eBook release ofby author Russell Yates.The eBook is now available from eBook vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading eBook retailers. The print edition is scheduled for late-spring and will be distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to worldwide availability through the Espresso book machine network.Synopsis: What does it mean to be a mystic? Does it mean examining the very fabric of reality and developing paranormal abilities? Can anyone tap into their innate abilities to connect with the divine? Author Russell Yates says yes—and shows the reader in chapter-by-chapter detail how to gain a self-consciousness characterized by reduced fear and evidenced by paranormal experiences.Mysticism is about leading a magical and miraculous life. Mysticism is about love and joy, living a happier life, and being free from worry.Using personal anecdotes and examples from mystics past and present, Yates describes how you can become a mystic by clearing perceptions, harnessing reality, connecting with the divine life force, and gaining paranormal abilities. He teaches techniques for meditation and examines the five practices that can result in self-consciousness:observation, meditation, concentration, visualization, and introspection, which can be applied universally to many spiritual paths.Yates doesn't ask you to believe in any gods or ethereal planes or religions. He only asks "that you harness the spiritual power, the personal power that you're already using but take for granted."In the course of this book, Yates will point out what this personal power of the mystic is, and how it can be developed. He won't try to tell you what's real, but he will ask you to examine your own reality. This book is not about changing the physical world around you, although that can indeed result from mystical practice....This book is about changing the world within you.Showcasing his literary talent, Russell Yates definitely hits the mark with this passionate, profound and deeply moving work. This book holds the key to changing your life, said Brighton Publishing.Bio: I am a mystic, but I was not born this way. Everything in my life has sent me in this direction. Every dream, every painful event, every desire to know the truth of life has pushed me in the direction of becoming what I am today.I was born in the mid-eighties, I grew up on the coast of Maine before there was the internet, I spent many hours on the beach damming up streams and playing with the flowing water. I spent untold afternoons there in the hot sun, cracking open one rock with another to see what they looked like inside. I often found iron pyrite – but dreamed of finding gold. At night I stared at the night sky and dreamed of having magical powers. Little did I know, the universe was listening to those prayers. Today I am married, living happily with my three dogs and ten cats.