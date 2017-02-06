News By Tag
Paley Center + Essence BWIH 10th Anniversary Exhibit
The exhibit, a highlight of this year's Black History Month celebration at the Paley Center, is set to feature costumes from the lead female characters from each of their hit television series, including one of the iconic white coats worn by Kerry Washington in Scandal, Tracee Ellis Ross's scrubs from BLACK-ISH and a costume from Taraji P. Henson's "Cookie Lion" of Empire. "This is a very exciting exhibit highlighting 10 years of success for Black Women in media, and I'm proud to recognized as a Hollywood entrepreneur"
Archived memorabilia, photos and footage from the luncheon's nine-year history will be on display, including re-creations of the event's extraordinary tablescapes, images from past honorees, special video messages from Angela Bassett and Lynn Whitfield, a compilation footage of some the event's most touching acceptance speeches and much more.
"We are beyond thrilled to partner with the Paley Center to present the Power of Our Presence exhibit-as Essence prepares to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Black Women in Hollywood Awards," said Essence President Michelle Ebanks. "Experience the magic of the red carpet as it comes to life and shines a spotlight on the most influential and pioneering women in Hollywood."
"We are so honored to partner with Essence in presenting this powerful exhibit in support of its special milestone anniversary,"
The Power of Our Presence exhibit will be open at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location (465 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210) from Wednesday, February 8 to Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
Page Updated Last on: Feb 06, 2017