 
News By Tag
* Charity
* Philippines
* Children
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tanjay City
  Negros Oriental
  Philippines
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

Outreach Success: Nonprofit Casa Esperanza Of Angels Stages Effective Community Relief Project

Tanjay City-based nonprofit Casa Esperanza Of Angels successfully staged its community outreach initiative last Saturday, in Sitio Baybay, Barangay San Isidro, Tanjay City, Philippines.
 
 
CEA leadership with the volunteers and some of the children of Sitio Baybay.
CEA leadership with the volunteers and some of the children of Sitio Baybay.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Charity
* Philippines
* Children

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Tanjay City - Negros Oriental - Philippines

Subject:
* Events

TANJAY CITY, Philippines - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The nonprofit charity organization Casa Esperanza of Angels (CEA) Foundation Inc. successfully held a community outreach project Saturday, January 28, 2017, in this city.

The food and grocery distribution program was held at the scenic Boardwalk location in Tanjay City and was attended by residents of the impoverished fishing village of Sitio Baybay, volunteers, local officials, guests, and staff of Casa Esperanza of Angels.

"This is certainly a good beginning," remarked Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation President Elmer Palacio, "and we hope there will be other initiatives like this that benefit the community in the future."

The activity, which benefited a total of 19 families and 45 children from Sitio Baybay, featured an hour-long interaction between young volunteers and the children of the village earlier in the morning and a clown and magic show in the afternoon. The children received footwear and school supply/hygiene kits while each family/household was provided with grocery and food parcels. Snacks and refreshments were also served during the event.

"The biggest challenge for me was purchasing the flip-flops for the kids since it involved sizes," shared CEA Activities Director Georgia Brown. "It was confusing sorting it all out but we were able to pull it off and the children were very happy."

Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation is currently constructing an orphan care facility in Barrio Sta. Ines, Barangay San Isidro, Tanjay City. When completed, this facility will house orphans and distressed children from Tanjay City and Negros Oriental province.

"We're very fortunate that the Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation chose our community to be the site for its proposed orphanage here in Tanjay City," confided San Isidro Barangay Captain Rufino C. Reyes, Jr. "This can help a lot of orphans in the future."

Volunteers from the city and from Dumaguete City and Cebu Province helped facilitate the event. The Tanjay City government sent a heavy duty generator to power the sound system while another jurisdiction, Barangay Luca, allowed the activity to be hosted at their Boardwalk site.

"We got logistical assistance from local government officials and other citizens, and we had fantastic volunteers from various locations that helped make it all happen," explained Ron Brown, CEA's Executive Director.

The Sitio Baybay outreach activity (https://www.casaesperanzaofangels.com/sitiobaybay) was supported by donors from abroad as well as from citizens of  Tanjay City. Casa Esperanza of Angels launched a crowdfunding campaign in December to get the Sitio Baybay project fully funded.

"We got donations from overseas as well as from donors in the Philippines. We send out a big "Thank You" to all those who donated toward this outreach event! Without your financial donations this event would not have happened," Mr. Brown concluded.

About Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation: Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation, Inc. (https://www.casaesperanzaofangels.com/about/) is a nonprofit organization founded by Ronald Brown with his wife Georgia Olis Brown to help protect and care for the growing number of orphans, abused or abandoned children, and those in dire circumstances in the province of Negros Oriental, Philippines.

Contact
Ronald Brown
Executive Director
***@agapeasia.org
End
Source:
Email:***@agapeasia.org
Tags:Charity, Philippines, Children
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Tanjay City - Negros Oriental - Philippines
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share