News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Outreach Success: Nonprofit Casa Esperanza Of Angels Stages Effective Community Relief Project
Tanjay City-based nonprofit Casa Esperanza Of Angels successfully staged its community outreach initiative last Saturday, in Sitio Baybay, Barangay San Isidro, Tanjay City, Philippines.
The food and grocery distribution program was held at the scenic Boardwalk location in Tanjay City and was attended by residents of the impoverished fishing village of Sitio Baybay, volunteers, local officials, guests, and staff of Casa Esperanza of Angels.
"This is certainly a good beginning," remarked Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation President Elmer Palacio, "and we hope there will be other initiatives like this that benefit the community in the future."
The activity, which benefited a total of 19 families and 45 children from Sitio Baybay, featured an hour-long interaction between young volunteers and the children of the village earlier in the morning and a clown and magic show in the afternoon. The children received footwear and school supply/hygiene kits while each family/household was provided with grocery and food parcels. Snacks and refreshments were also served during the event.
"The biggest challenge for me was purchasing the flip-flops for the kids since it involved sizes," shared CEA Activities Director Georgia Brown. "It was confusing sorting it all out but we were able to pull it off and the children were very happy."
Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation is currently constructing an orphan care facility in Barrio Sta. Ines, Barangay San Isidro, Tanjay City. When completed, this facility will house orphans and distressed children from Tanjay City and Negros Oriental province.
"We're very fortunate that the Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation chose our community to be the site for its proposed orphanage here in Tanjay City," confided San Isidro Barangay Captain Rufino C. Reyes, Jr. "This can help a lot of orphans in the future."
Volunteers from the city and from Dumaguete City and Cebu Province helped facilitate the event. The Tanjay City government sent a heavy duty generator to power the sound system while another jurisdiction, Barangay Luca, allowed the activity to be hosted at their Boardwalk site.
"We got logistical assistance from local government officials and other citizens, and we had fantastic volunteers from various locations that helped make it all happen," explained Ron Brown, CEA's Executive Director.
The Sitio Baybay outreach activity (https://www.casaesperanzaofangels.com/
"We got donations from overseas as well as from donors in the Philippines. We send out a big "Thank You" to all those who donated toward this outreach event! Without your financial donations this event would not have happened," Mr. Brown concluded.
About Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation: Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation, Inc. (https://www.casaesperanzaofangels.com/
Contact
Ronald Brown
Executive Director
***@agapeasia.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse