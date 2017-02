Judges Absolutely Stunned as Nigerian Singer Performs on The Voice of Finland

Hardly had he started singing when the judges began to turn their chairs around. They just could not wait to see who was behind the microphone.

Michael Ekeghasi Performing at The Voice of Finland. Photo: Saku Tiainen

-- Michael Ekeghasi, also known as "ME" made his home country, Nigeria, proud when he performed the classic Bob Marley song, One Love, during the blind auditions of theto his rendition of the legendary reggae song as the audienced cheered along.The 31 year old Nigerian-born singer and songwriter, who moved to Finland six years ago to further his studies, is a graduate of automation engineering at HAMK Universities of Applied Sciences in Finland. But it appears he has no intention of following that career path."Right from childhood, I have always loved music, especially singing and everything that relates to it. This is where I find true happiness" he said, during an interview at The Voice of Finland studio in Helsinki.in the rural area of Lagos city, Nigeria, grew up in a society where young kids were mostly discouraged from following their passion especially when it relates to music."Almost everybody wants you to go to school, graduate from the university and get a "respectable"professional job. That is the nature of the environment I found myself for the most part of my life" he recalled.After many years of experiencing what he calls "an unhappy and unfulfilled career life","This is the primary reason why I decided to participate in The Voice of Finland this season". He said. "I have lost several opportunities to kick-start my music career in the past and I don't intend to let that happen again. I will not give up on my dreams"He advises parents and guardians to support and encourage their kids to follow their passion and do what they love so that these young ones can be happy with their future careers., The Battle, which will see him battle it out with another contestant for a spot in the knock-out rounds.To watch Michael's performance and learn more about his experiences so far on the Voice of Finland, visit https://www.michaelekeghasi.com/ tvof/my-blind- audition-ex... For further information about Michael "ME" Ekeghasi, visit is his official website at http://www.michaelekeghasi.com