Vocalist/Composer Carmen Lundy Traverses Genres With The Release Of Her New CD, CODE NOIR
CODE NOIR Is A Song Cycle For These Turbulent Times And Will Be Available Feb 17
"These songs encompass the musical and artistic influences from the African diaspora and its influence on jazz and other musical genres – the bossa nova, the blues, swing, funk, the exploration into the avant-garde,"
Having written or co-written all twelve tracks on the album, Carmen envelops her listeners from the start with the questioning opening song, "Another Chance" - a thought-provoking title truly pertinent in the world today. "Live Out Loud" encourages us to do just that while "Black And Blues" is about our present affairs, "the legacy of the black experience in America," says Carmen. "The unplanned fallout and result of legislating and legalizing systemic racism." She adds, "The electric guitar in the song illustrates its contribution to all things defining American culture through song."
On another heartfelt level the glories of love at first - and second - sight are explored on "Second Sight" while "The Island, The Sea and You," a song Carmen wrote while on a trip to Hawaii, is an ode to the love of Lundy's life. The infectious "Have A Little Faith" explores the rhythms born of the African experience and originating from the African continent which the singer has always loved - and as an African American, has always identified with - while the lyrics of "Whatever It Takes" implore us to be strong in the face of this imperfect world.
The tracks "I Got Your Number," "I Keep Falling" and "You Came Into My Life" are keen observations on the state of the modern-day romantic relationship in all its various stages. The CD closes with the inspired "Kumbaya," originally spoken as 'Come By Here' in the south, "perhaps in the Gullah language of slaves from Angola brought to the Carolinas, to my understanding,"
Masterfully accompanying Carmen on the new album is Patrice Rushen on piano who once again joins Carmen on this outing, BenWilliams on acoustic and electric bass, Jeff Parker on electric guitar, Kendrick Scott on drums and percussion and Elisabeth Oei on background vocals. In addition to vocals, Lundy also plays keyboards and guitar and arranged all the songs.
The release of CODE NOIR will be accompanied by tour dates both here in the US and abroad. For additional information please visit www.CarmenLundy.com.
