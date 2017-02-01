 
Local Baltimore CPR & AED Company Awarded General Services Administration (GSA) Contract

Chesapeake AED Services, LLC, a CPR, First Aid, and AED training company, recently announced that it has been awarded a contract by the General Services Administration (GSA).
 
 
BALTIMORE - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Chesapeake AED Services, LLC, a CPR, First Aid, and AED training company, recently announced that it has been awarded a contract by the General Services Administration (GSA).

With this contract, Chesapeake AED Services will continue to build upon their commitment to providing life-saving training programs and AED services to the public, as well as to government agencies.

The GSA is just one of three federal government agencies that promotes management best practices and efficient government operations by awarding contracts to distinguished partners, such as Chesapeake AED Services.

This is especially significant as the GSA must thoroughly evaluate and qualify each potential vendor before a contract is awarded. Upon receiving this contract, Chesapeake AED Services is now considered a preferred vendor for AED products and services to countless government agencies.

In addition to providing vital CPR and First Aid certification programs, Chesapeake AED Services is home to the largest training facility for the American Heart Association on the east coast, as well as a core partner and authorized distributor of Physio Control Life Pak AED's.

Excellent customer service is something that Chesapeake AED Services values as they continually strive to provide dedicated support to the public and to our government agencies.

"As long as I am the owner, there will never be a telephone menu system. You can always speak with me—just call and ask for the owner," says Chesapeake AED Services' President and Owner, Mike Marsiglia.

About Chesapeake AED Services

Chesapeake AED Services was originally established in 2003 as "Chesapeake Training Services" by owner Mike Marsiglia. As a veteran paramedic with 25 years of experience working for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, he provided CPR Training for companies in the MD and DC areas.

As requests for CPR and first aid training increased over the years, he began hiring additional instructors until the company eventually expanded into the professional and highly acclaimed training facility it is today.

In addition to CPR and first aid training, Chesapeake AED Services also offers DHMH Naloxone training courses, CPR devices, training tools, AEDs and AED accessories.

For more information, please feel free to contact us today at 443-648-9100 or visit our website at https://chesapeakeaedservices.com

