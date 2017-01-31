News By Tag
New Dating App, Luvidya, Celebrates Official Launch This Valentine's Day
On V-Day, the company will host its launch party at Jones in San Francisco. The public is encouraged to attend this FREE event.
"I've gone out on a lot of dates with men who have the mentality that, 'I have 50 other matches, and you must prove me that you are something,'"
Sending a "virtual wink" to a potential date is pretty simple, but finding the perfect online match interested in a meaningful relationship can be tough. Luvidya is on a mission to change that by bringing offline dating to the digital age. The company's app is designed to help individuals find potential matches around them for connections that last.
"We want to connect real people in real life and use the app only as a middle connection,"
According to the Pew Research Center, 15% of American adults have used online dating sites or mobile dating apps. While many people have found lasting relationships with the help of their computer or smartphone, online dating has turned many singles into "lazy daters," according to Ebnerova.
"It allows people to put zero effort into dating," she stressed. "When you don't have to work hard for something you want, you don't appreciate it as much."
Quality connections are made through Luvidya's dating algorithm which is designed to help singles find other singles who share the same interests, values and a desire for a meaningful, lasting relationship.
"We are also creating exciting events for our clients that they can experience with others and find quality connections,"
To celebrate the company's new app, Luvidya's official launch party (https://www.eventbrite.com/
"We want people to have a good time, get to know each other and maybe find new friends or even something more. Great connections are our expectations for this event," stated Ebnerova. "It's very easy to hide behind a computer screen and never put any effort into real dating. Events like these aim to change that."
The app is currently available for singles in the San Francisco Bay Area and will soon be expanding to major metropolitan areas like Miami, New York City and Washington D.C. before launching across the U.S. in the near future. It can currently be downloaded on iTunes or Google Play. The app is FREE to use. It's coaching feature is a paid service but optional. The app also includes both free and paid dating events.
ABOUT LUVIDYA, INC: Luvidya was created by Lucie Ebnerova following educational research and her own personal experience with modern online dating. She created Luvidya in an effort to make online dating fun and allow people to easily connect offline and create more meaningful relationships that last. It brought the male and female point of view to the table to create a dating system that makes you feel connected in real life and disconnected from your phone. The company brings offline dating to the digital age.
