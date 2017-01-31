News By Tag
Gregory M. Clark from CLH, LLC, Earns Valuation Credential
Valuation analyst Gregory M. Clark, CPA, and a manager at CLH, LLC, has successfully completed the certification process to earn the Certified Valuation Analyst® (CVA®) credential. CLH now has three CPAs at the firm who hold this credential.
"We care about giving our clients the best financial guidance. Accurate, sound valuations are needed for so many significant life events, including the valuation of estates and transfers of ownership in businesses,"
Linda Hough, a partner and CPA at CLH, LLC, added, "Greg is now one of three CPAs at our firm who holds this credential, along with John Craighead and Angela Grothaus. We are in a truly unique position, as CLH is now one of the only firms in Northwest Indiana to have three certified valuation analysts on staff." She continued, "Our firm takes great care with the valuation consulting we undertake, because the type of work that valuations involve requires incredible thoroughness. Adding a third qualified person in addition to the two seasoned valuation analysts we have on staff allows our firm to grow in this area."
To become accredited by NACVA, the candidate is required to successfully complete an intensive training and testing process. Those who have earned the CVA credential must be recertified every three years in order to maintain their credential.
"The CVA designation is an indication to the business, professional, and legal communities that recipients have met NACVA's rigorous standards of professionalism, expertise, objectivity, and integrity in the field of business valuation, financial consulting, and related consulting disciplines,"
To learn more about CLH, LLC's business valuation, accounting, financial consulting, and related services, contact us directly, or visit our website: http://www.clh-
