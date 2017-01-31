News By Tag
Southern Ocean Chamber Women In Business Scheduled for Feb 28
A successful start to a new way to network, Southern Ocean Chamber member Gifted By The Sea to host next Women in Business Roundtable
Gifted By The Sea, is a women inspired beach and lifestyle gift shop. It's collection features home decor, fashion, jewelry, hostess and bridal party gifts.The Women in Business Roundtable was launched in January at Universal Design in Ship Bottom and had over twenty women take part in the discussion and networking. It is the goal of the Southern Ocean County Chamber to provide women who are doing business in the community with supportive network of peers. There is no fee if you RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce office.
Women in Business Roundtable is part of the Southern Ocean County Chamber Open for Business program. To find out more about the 103 year region chamber, please go to www.visitLBiregion.com , contact 609 494 7211 or stop into their staffed center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom NJ. Follow on Facebook and Instagram as Southern Ocean Chamber, or join the national conversation as LBI Region on twitter, Facebook, Insta, and pinterest. Listen to their weekly radio show the LBI Region Report on WBNJ 91.9FM
Contact
Lori Pepenella
***@sochamber.com
End
