Northeast Professional Planning Group Acquires Tell Retirement Services, Inc
"Michael Salerno has built Northeast Professional Planning Group from the ground up; with his company being an industry leader in service and innovation. He has a very clear understanding of how to help Plan Sponsors stay ahead of the compliance curve with NPPG-FS 3(16) Fiduciary Services. Good things are happening with NPPG and this acquisition is a win-win for all involved." Phil Tell, CEO of Tell Retirement Services.
Per Michael M. Salerno, Founder and CEO of NPPG. "Employers that sponsor benefit plans are facing increased government oversight, putting the Plan Sponsor at risk to incur significant penalties for non-compliance."
Mr. Tell is an enrolled actuary since 1979, and will join the NPPG team as a consultant. "We are delighted to continue our relationship with Phil," commented Mr. Salerno. "Phil's in-depth pension experience and actuarial expertise will be a perfect fit to our collaborative high-touch level of service our clients have come to expect."
Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc., (NPPG) a leading employee benefits, retirement planning and actuarial consulting firm announces the recent acquisition of the assets of Tell Retirement Services, Inc., a pension and actuarial firm based in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
Tell Retirement Services, Inc., (TRS) was established in 1987 by Phillip Tell and has been successfully providing qualified retirement plan design administration, actuarial services, and insurance based investment services to plan sponsors throughout the tristate area. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, NPPG will obtain all TRS retirement plan clients. The agreement was effective November 30, 2016.
About Northeast Professional Planning Group
Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc., founded in 1997, is an independent full-service employee benefits, retirement planning and actuarial consulting firm, administering more than $2 billion in assets and more than 2,000 plans for clients nationwide. A full suite of ERISA compliance services is provided by NPPG Fiduciary Services (NPPG-FS) and NPPG Investment Services (NPPG-IS). NPPG operates with our clients' best interest in mind, customizing solutions to meet their business and financial goals. Clients include school boards and government agencies, members of the New York stock exchange, public companies and small entrepreneurial businesses.
For further information, contact Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc. corporate office in Red Bank, NJ at (732) 758-1577 or visit us online at www.nppg.com.
