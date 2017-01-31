News By Tag
Internal Audit External Quality Assessment Explained by Vonya Global
Institute of Internal Auditors' International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing Section 1312 requires that an external assessment of the internal audit department be conducted at least once every five years.
There are multiple approaches to address the IIA QAR requirement. The first is a self-assessment conducted by the internal audit department and then validated by an external party, defined by the IIA as a Self-Assessment with Independent Validation. The second is a fully outsourced external assessment. The recent article by Vonya Global addresses the options, in addition to describing internal audit department benchmarking and a capability maturity assessment. To read the article, please visit the Vonya Global webiste.
