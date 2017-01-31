 
City Beat News Recognizes Repeat Customer Satisfaction Award Winners

City Beat News announces the most recent recipients of its Spectrum Award, which honors excellent customer service, and all are consecutive-year winners.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Among the most recent winners ofCity Beat News' (CBN) prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction are several businesses that have earned the award for a second or third straight year.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades.

Il Farro Restaurant in Newport Beach, Calif., (www.ilfarro.com) received its third straight Spectrum Award in 2017, with the highest possible rating of 5 stars. Located in the heart of the Newport Beach Peninsula, right by the pier, Il Farro has served unique and authentic Southern Italian specialties since 1993. With a cozy atmosphere and family-oriented service, the restaurant provides customers one of the best Italian experiences in all of Orange County, offering pizza, paninis, pasta, homemade pastries and more. For more information, visit the restaurant's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/starpage/view/112300.

El Andariego Restaurant in Ashton, Md., (www.elandariegomexicanrestaurant.com) has back-to-back Spectrum Awards to its name. The family-run, neighborhood restaurant specializes in authentic Mexican and Salvadoran food and has been serving the community for more than 15 years. The extensive menu includes traditional choices such as house-made chips and salsa, and long-standing favorites such as savory Camarones (shrimp) Brochette, Salvadoran Pupusas with tangy curtido cabbage, or Corn Tamales. Special menus, including Italian Night Tuesdays, showcase the talents of classically- and European-trained Executive Chef, Consuelo Molina. Visit the restaurant's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/El-Andariego-Ashton-MD.

2Good2Be® Bakery & Café in Encinitas, Calif., (www.2good2b.com) is also a two-time Spectrum Award winner. The bakery and café is 100% dedicated gluten, corn and soy protein free, offering full breakfast, lunch, brunch, early dinner and catering. The bakery features delicious breads, cupcakes, desserts and cakes, while the Grab and Go Freezer includes signature dishes for you to take home, such as pizzas, pot pies, quiches and more. Visit the business' Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/2good2b-Bakery-Cafe-Encinitas-CA.

Alia Healthcare Services of Columbus, Ohio, (www.aliahealthcare.com) received its second straight Spectrum Award in 2017. Alia Healthcare offers State Tested Nursing Aide (STNA) or Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) certification training classes in Columbus, Newark and Cincinnati, Ohio. With modern, well-lit classrooms, Alia Healthcare provides hands-on experience in a realistic patient care setting, guiding students through every step of the learning process. After training, students can take their certification exam at the school and use the job placement assistance program to get started on their career path. For more information, visit Alia's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/starpage/view/74102.

AQTS Home Health Agency in San Antonio, Texas, (www.accessqualitycare.com) earned a consecutive Spectrum Award in 2017 with the highest possible rating of 5 stars.  AQTS is a licensed and certified home health agency providing home health care and private duty nursing services to both adult and pediatric patients. With two branches serving the communities of San Antonio and Corpus Christi, AQTS provides each patient with quality care and excellent customer service. Services include nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and more. Visit the agency's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/ACCESS-QUALITY-THERAPY-SERVICES-SAN-ANTONIO-TX.

Connecticut Insurance Exchange, Ltd. in Newington, Conn., (www.cieltd.us) is a back-to-back Spectrum Award winner. CIE has been serving the insurance needs of more than 5,000 individuals, families and businesses since 1976. CIE is an independent insurance agency, providing a variety of policy options with the best possible coverage at the best possible price to serve its clients. Visit the agency's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/CONNECTICUT-INSURANCE-EXCHANGE-LTD-NEWINGTON-CT.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

Jamie Rawcliffe
***@citybeatnews.com
