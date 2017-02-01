News By Tag
Choose2Luv partnering with CIAA and Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated to provide youth training
"We are excited to partner with the CIAA and Coca-Bottling Co. Consolidated to deliver transformational training to young college campus leaders" says Derek Ross, Executive Director for Choose2Luv. "The CIAA and Coke understand the value of teaching our young people to manage conflict in a positive way, one that leads to personal safety and overall well-being. In this current powder keg environment, it is crucial that young people know how to de-escalate potential conflicts before they blow up into life-threatening situations."
About the CIAA: Founded in 1912, the CIAA is one of the oldest athletic conferences in the nation. Our annual basketball tournament has evolved into one of the nation's premier sporting events attracting over 190,000 fans during the course of the week. The tournament is the quintessential cultural experience offering official events appealing to a diverse demographic of alumni and fans, to include educational programming, community engagement, Fan Fest, Super Saturday, step-shows, concerts, and most importantly, 22 action-packed basketball games.
About Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated: Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated provides moments of happiness for millions of people every day with a broad portfolio of beverages that fit every activity and lifestyle. Coke Consolidated is the largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute Coca-Cola products along with other unique beverages, carrying more than 300 brands and flavors across 16 states to approximately 41 million people. Our Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol COKE. More information about the Company is available at http://cokeconsolidated.com
About Choose2Luv: Choose2Luv, Inc. equips young people with cognitive skills to help them to de-escalate and diffuse conflict situations. Our interactive training embodies the inside/out premise that when self-love is first achieved, then outward love and respect for others can manifest. When youth catch the vision on the value and preciousness of their own lives, they can then make better choices across many areas of human interaction. Choose2Luv's vision is to shift 1 million young minds by the year 2020. More information about Choose2Luv is available at http://choose2luv.org
