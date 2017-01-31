Darryl Macha is the 2017 Honolulu Board of Realtors President-Elect

HONOLULU
Feb. 6, 2017
PRLog
-- Darryl Macha of CENTURY 21 All Islands Fine Homes & Estates was voted the 2017 Honolulu Board of Realtors (HBR) President-Elect. According to HBR, the President of the Board shall be the chief elected officer of the Board, and shall serve as its chief governing officer, presiding at meetings of the membership and those of the Board of Directors. The President-Elect shall perform the duties of the President of the Board in the event of the President of the Board's absence or disability and shall perform such other duties as may be delegated to the office by the Board of Directors. The President-Elect shall take over the office of President after serving as President Elect. This is a 3-year commitment which would encompass being the President-Elect, President and then Immediate Past President.
"For me the highlight is that I get to collaborate with a phenomenal group of realtors that was elected by its members; to make an impact and elevate our profession and overall industry moving forward." said Macha.About CENTURY 21
