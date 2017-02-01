Country(s)
Industry News
Dbvisit Announces latest Oracle SE DR Tool
Dbvisit Standby v8 is the latest release for the flagship Oracle SE Disaster Recovery product
This latest Dbvisit Standby version 8 has been reengineered to ensure it maximises the very latest in web and cloud technologies and reflects the way DBAs now work in today's hybrid environments.
New or enhanced features include encryption, compression and an extended command line based API that allows integration with scripts, applications and other tools.
The new Central Console, a web based Graphical User Interface (GUI), makes DBA core tasks streamlined and intuitive, while enabling centralized standby database monitoring. It also supports Oracle 12c's multitenant feature (Single Tenant for SE2). Additionally, this version provides support for cascading standby databases allowing the creation of an additional standby database.
Dbvisit Standby version 8 makes it easier than ever to complete regular Disaster Recovery (DR) testing scenarios by effortlessly switching to your DR site, while, in the event of an unexpected outage, the methodical, and logical switch to a standby server greatly reduces stress for the DBA and potential for mistakes under pressure.
Anton Els, VP of Engineering, comments "This version has been substantially improved in direct response to the changing world in which the DBA operates. We recognized the importance of including a centralized area for monitoring and managing increasingly complex database environments. With each version we reference best practices to ensure function and form are cohesive in design and this is particularly evident in this latest release. We are very excited to see many DBAs already embracing v8 and providing extremely complimentary feedback around the GUI and new features. This is why we love to play in the Oracle database world!"
Dbvisit Standby has been tested and verified with all the leading cloud platforms including Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services. Dbvisit Standby is also Oracle Database Appliance ready.
Dbvisit offers a 30 day free trial of Dbvisit Standby version 8 that can be downloaded or for further information contact us www.dbvisit.com/
Dbvisit Software
Today's world is all about data! The Enterprise is increasingly powered by data. This data is critical to its success. Access to tools that help customers protect, replicate and move production enterprise data from their Oracle databases in real-time used to be the domain of large corporates. Dbvisit has bought these tools to the mid-market by making them affordable and easy to use. Now all companies can use their data to win! Learn more at www.dbvisit.com.
Contact
Kathy Howes
Dbvisit Marketing Manager
***@dbvisit.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse