February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Alyssa Martner Joins Wallner Builders as Marketing Assistant

Butler, Wis., remodeling firm wins two Wisconsin Remodeler Awards as team grows
 
 
Wallner Builders, building on homeowners' dreams for more than four decades
Wallner Builders, building on homeowners' dreams for more than four decades
 
Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Butler, Wis. – Fresh off winning two Wisconsin Remodeler Awards, Wallner Builders has further expanded its professional team with the addition of Alyssa Martner as marketing assistant.

Martner, a 2016 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, works with Design Facilitator Emily Hoefler on marketing outreach covering social media, e-mail marketing, blogging, and in-person networking. Martner handles a variety of administrative duties, and is the "Voice of Wallner Builders" that callers first hear when they contact the award-winning remodeling firm.

"Alyssa has already proven to be a wonderful contributor to Wallner Builders, helping to freshen areas of our web site and keep us current on social media," said Ron Klassen, CCP, CAPS, owner and Lead Designer of Wallner Builders. "She and Emily make a great team."

Martner holds a B.A. in creative writing. Her arrival at Wallner Builders closely follows Brian Kowalke, CR, CKBR, a skilled remodeling professional who joined the firm in November as project manager. Kowalke has more than three decades' experience in carpentry and project management.

Wallner Builders (http://wallnerbuilderscom.ipage.com/new/testimonials/) recently won two Silver Wisconsin Remodeler Awards in the annual competition of the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). The Butler-based firm won in the categories of "Residential Bath, $25,000 - $50,000," and "Residential Kitchen, $60,001 - $100,000" for two projects in Waukesha.

"We are extremely grateful for these awards, and grateful most of all for the clients who share their dreams and allow us to help create them," Klassen said. "People's homes are more than just living spaces. Our success is owed to the clients who partner with us to turn their goals and vision into places that they truly love, and where they want to spend as much time as possible."

Last year Wallner Builders (http://wallnerbuilderscom.ipage.com/new/news/company_news/) received a prestigious "Best of Houzz 2016" award from Houzz, the leading online platform for home remodeling and design. The award reflects the firm's commitment to maintaining a close, collaborative relationship with homeowners to meet their unique needs, devising innovative solutions for clients' homes, desires and budgets.

Founded in 1975, Wallner Builders offers professional, innovative home remodeling and design services for clients throughout Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin. Its motto, "You have a dream … Let's build on it," reflects the company's goal of creating living environments that reflect its customers' highest aspirations. More information is available by calling (262) 754-3770 or visiting www.wallner-builders.com.

