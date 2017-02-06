'The Illusion' Transports Audiences On A Wondrous Journey Of Love And Magic At North Coast Rep

Sharon Rietkerk, Michael Polak & Paul Turbiak - ph
SOLANA BEACH, Calif.
- Feb. 6, 2017
-- North Coast Repertory Theatre proudly presents THE ILLUSION,
hailed by The New York Times as "Fantastical…
takes your breath away." Legendary playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America)
displays his brilliance in this wildly inventive tour de force, which celebrates the magic and illusory nature of theatre. Employing crackling, contemporary language and sheer artistry, Kushner creates this most joyfully theatrical play: a supremely entertaining tale of passion, regret, love and magic. Freely adapted from Pierre Corneille's L'Illusion Comique, THE ILLUSION
was praised by Chicago Theatre Beat as "hilarious, dreamlike and startlingly poignant".
David Ellenstein directs Andrew Ableson*, Kandis Chappell*, Christina L. Flynn, John Greenleaf*, John Herzog*, Michael Polak*, Sharon Reitkerk*, and Paul Turbiak* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Andrea Gutierrez (Props) and Peter Herman (Wig & Hair), and Abby Caywood (Costume Design Assistant). Christopher Williams* is the Stage Manager.
THE ILLUSION
previews begin Wednesday, February 22. Opening Night on Saturday, February 25, at 8pm, includes a post-show reception. There will be a special talkback on Friday, March 3, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through March 19, 2017. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets:
Previews - $42, Week Nights - $49; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat.- $53; Sat. Mat. & Sun. Night - $46. Seniors, Students, Military - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org
to purchase tickets.
BIOS:
TONY KUSHNER (Playwright)
Born in New York City in 1956, and raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Tony Kushner is best known for his two-part epic, Angels In America: A Gay Fantasia On National Themes.
His other plays include: A Bright Room Called Day, Slavs!, Hydrotaphia, Homebody/Kabul
, and Caroline, Or Change
, the musical for which he wrote book and lyrics, with music by composer Jeanine Tesori. Kushner has translated and adapted Pierre Corneille's The Illusion
, S.Y. Ansky's The Dybbuk,
Bertolt Brecht's The Good Person Of Sezuan
and Mother Courage And Her Children
, and the English-language libretto for the children's opera Brundibár
by Hans Krasa. He wrote the screenplays for Mike Nichols' film of "Angels in America"
and Steven Spielberg's "Munich"
. In 2012 he wrote the screenplay for Spielberg's movie "Lincoln"
. His screenplay was nominated for an Academy Award, and won the New York Film Critics Circle Award, Boston Society of Film Critics Award, Chicago Film Critics Award, and several others.
In addition, a revival of Angels In America
ran Off-Broadway at the Signature Theater and won the Lucille Lortel Award in 2011 for Outstanding Revival. Kushner is the recipient of a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, an Emmy Award, two Tony Awards, three Obie Awards, an Arts Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a PEN/Laura Pels Award, a Spirit of Justice Award from the Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders, a Cultural Achievement Award from The National Foundation for Jewish Culture, a Chicago Tribune Literary Prize for lifetime achievement, and the 2012 National Medal of Arts, among many others. Tony Kushner became the first recipient of the Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award, the largest theatre award in the US. He lives in Manhattan with his husband, Mark Harris.