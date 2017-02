Family Honors Late Jean McMahon Amodio By Establishing Scholarship for Stepinac HS Students

Jean McMahon Amodio Was Life-Long Resident and Supporter Of White Plains, NY Community Whose Husband and Son Attended Stepinac

-- To honor the memory of, a life-long resident and strong supporter of the White Plains community who passed away on November 30, the McMahon family and Stepinac High School today announced the establishment of theEach year, the scholarship will be awarded to help educate an outstanding student "who,without such a gift, would be unable to attend Stepinac." Because of the McMahon and Amodio families' deep roots in White Plains, preference will be given to a student in that community. Jean was co-owner and treasurer ofThe scholarship kicks off with a partial tuition scholarship in 2017 with the goal of creating an endowed scholarship that will provide tuition assistance to a rising senior starting next year. The selection of the scholarship recipient will be determined by Stepinac and awarded at the beginning of the academic year.Stepinac was selected because of the family's history with the school and their strong belief in the core values of a Catholic education. Jean's husbandand son,, are Stepinac alumni (respectively, Class of '70 and '03). Jean was a graduate of Maria Regina High School.Stepinac President(Class of '79) thanked the McMahon family for their generosity in initiating the scholarship that will make it possible for "families who may have a challenge paying the full tuition but want their sons to have a Stepinac education."Father Collins noted the deep pride that Stepinac takes in the new scholarship. "The McMahon and Amodio names have long been synonymous with what makes White Plains such a caring community," he said.As with other scholarships that Stepinac offers, thewill encourage recipients to assist the next generation of Stepinac students by supporting their alma mater's annual fund or scholarship programs.For more information about theincluding how to make a donation, please contact(Class of '82), VP, Advancement, (914) 946-4800, Ext. 282 or dbuckley@stepinac.org About Archbishop Stepinac High SchoolThe mission of Archbishop Stepinac High School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience. For more information, visit http//www.Stepinac.org.