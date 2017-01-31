News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Family Honors Late Jean McMahon Amodio By Establishing Scholarship for Stepinac HS Students
Jean McMahon Amodio Was Life-Long Resident and Supporter Of White Plains, NY Community Whose Husband and Son Attended Stepinac
Each year, the scholarship will be awarded to help educate an outstanding student "who,without such a gift, would be unable to attend Stepinac." Because of the McMahon and Amodio families' deep roots in White Plains, preference will be given to a student in that community. Jean was co-owner and treasurer of McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home.
The scholarship kicks off with a partial tuition scholarship in 2017 with the goal of creating an endowed scholarship that will provide tuition assistance to a rising senior starting next year. The selection of the scholarship recipient will be determined by Stepinac and awarded at the beginning of the academic year.
Stepinac was selected because of the family's history with the school and their strong belief in the core values of a Catholic education. Jean's husband, Frank Amodio and son, Kevin Amodio, are Stepinac alumni (respectively, Class of '70 and '03). Jean was a graduate of Maria Regina High School.
Stepinac President Rev. Thomas Collins (Class of '79) thanked the McMahon family for their generosity in initiating the scholarship that will make it possible for "families who may have a challenge paying the full tuition but want their sons to have a Stepinac education."
Father Collins noted the deep pride that Stepinac takes in the new scholarship. "The McMahon and Amodio names have long been synonymous with what makes White Plains such a caring community," he said.
As with other scholarships that Stepinac offers, the Jean McMahon Amodio Memorial Scholarship Fund will encourage recipients to assist the next generation of Stepinac students by supporting their alma mater's annual fund or scholarship programs.
For more information about the Jean McMahon Amodio Memorial Scholarship Fund including how to make a donation, please contact Dennis Buckley (Class of '82), VP, Advancement, (914) 946-4800, Ext. 282 or dbuckley@stepinac.org
About Archbishop Stepinac High School
The mission of Archbishop Stepinac High School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience. For more information, visit http//www.Stepinac.org.
Contact
Frank Pagani, Pagani PR
***@paganipr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse