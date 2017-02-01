News By Tag
Swazy & Alexander Landscaping LLC., Strengthens Team With New Landscape Design Hire
Leading Full-Service Landscape Company on Boston's North Shore Strengthens Resources With Exciting New Hire.
With over fifteen years of experience, Mara has worked in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. As principal of her own firm Mara focused on consulting with homeowners, developers, builders, architects, and engineers. Her background includes consulting on developing master plans, landscape plans, lighting plans, riparian buffer planting plans and visual impact studies while creating sustainable integrated landscapes.
Mara joins Swazy & Alexander Landscaping as a Landscape Designer and Construction Project Manager. Mara comments "I am excited to start a new challenge with Swazy & Alexander and look forward to being a part of a growing company that will expand into more residential and commercial design. I am fortunate to be joining such a professional company that prides itself on top quality service."
Robinson earned a Bachelor of Science (B.S.), Landscape Architecture from The University of Massachusetts at Amherst and is a member of ASLA, The American Society of Landscape Architects.
Chris Imlach, Owner of Swazy & Alexander said "Mara's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made her a key addition to the Swazy family. We view her addition as a sign of our commitment to being the most professional landscapers available on the North Shore and providing the highest level of service to our customers while exceeding their expectations. Our growth and desire to truly be a full-service landscape company led us to look for a new team member who would fit in with our culture and company values. It is very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Mara's caliber to fulfill this role. I'm confident that Mara will play a key part in providing and implementing the highest quality solutions for our current and future clients."
About Swazy & Alexander Landscaping, LLC.
Swazy & Alexander is a full-service landscape company (http://www.swazyalexander.com) offering residential and commercial design, construction and maintenance of landscapes on Boston's North Shore. Their Fertilization Division, Green Sphere, offers lawn care & fertilization, tree & shrub care and pest & disease treatment. As a full-service provider, they function as a single point of contact for their clients and all of their landscape needs. Swazy & Alexander is thoughtfully staffed with highly trained and certified professionals, they have proudly served the North Shore for over a decade and have enjoyed a steady growth rate since they opened our doors in 2004.
Contact:
Swazy & Alexander Landscaping, LLC.
Jodi Murphy, Marketing & Public Relations 978.358.8029
jodi@swazyalexander.com
