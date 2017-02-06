 
February 2017





William F. Johnson Joins BookDaily.com

 
 
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- BookDaily.com is pleased to announce that William F. Johnson will be featured on the popular book sampling site – joining the ranks of the most famous authors in the world.

As a featured author, chapters of JOHNSON'S books are now available to thousands of readers to sample – free of charge. At BookDaily, book fans can browse, search and read first chapters from a selection of more than 80,000 titles.

JOHNSON is currently promoting "DESTINY, WHO AM I/ WHY AM I HERE? WHAT DO I DO NOW?"  a non-fiction, Christian living, book about discovering and realizing your God-given role in life. Visit Johnson's website at http://www.aslanpress.com   and their Book Daily page as well http://www.bookdaily.com/author/2668288/william-f-johnson

Like many other authors, Johnson is making use of the quick and easy tools BookDaily offers for writers to market their books.

Launched in May 2009, BookDaily has rapidly become the leading source of book samples by email. More than 10 million sample chapters have been distributed through BookDaily.com and through the site's email subscriptions.  The site is a division of ArcaMax Publishing, the leader in consumer news and entertainment by email.

Page Updated Last on: Feb 06, 2017
Feb 06, 2017 News



