Whitelabel ITSolutions Expands Connectivity Nationwide

Whitelabel ITSolutions has partnered up with Lightpath to bring our customers a larger point to point connectivity map, that will now expand nationwide.

-- Connectivity point to point nationwide. This partnership aids our regional distribution rings that blend wave division multiplexing technologies with survivability options, ensuring reliable connectivity and uninterrupted service. The fiber optic connectivity directly into a network node at the customer's location to support a number of technologies and ensure the highest levels of reliability.Founded in 2001 by telecom engineer and entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Lightpath-Altice is a family enterprise that has become one of the leading global communications companies. They offer multinational telecommunications, content, and media services nationwide. Lightpath-Altice provides mission-critical business solutions and is the most trusted communications provider in the markets they serve. Lightpath, is US-based brand with a collective dedication to delivering innovative products, the highest quality services and the very best customer experience.Lightpath-Altice develops customized, commercial telecommunications services and solutions for medium- and large-size businesses, including hospitals and schools in the New York Tri-State area, as well as Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.Our partner with Lightpath-Altice, provides you our customers benefit with services that can improve your communications while lowering costs. All of our services are now backed by the nation's most advanced 100% fiber-optic network built for business. Lightpath-Altice delivers the most comprehensive range of Ethernet-based data, Internet, voice and video services to meet the specific needs of your business.Our cutting-edge communications services can provide your company with the reliable, scalable and cost-effective solutions you need to transform the way you work.Whitelabel ITSolutions is excited to bring you the news of partnering with Lightpath-Altice, while always striving to maintain the best connectivity for you and your business.