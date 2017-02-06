Ariento Wins 2017 NextGen Franchising Award

LOS ANGELES
- Feb. 6, 2017
- PRLog
-- With decades of experience protecting critical cyber infrastructure for the U.S. Department of Defense, Chris Rose founded Ariento, LLC in 2015. The company offers managed cyber security and IT subscription packages that protect and secure small businesses from data breaches. Chris's goal was to develop a proprietary solution for securing small businesses to the same standards as national security. Over the past eight months, the company has taken on three consulting clients and built out a comprehensive website that educates prospects and enables them to attain a transparent price quote for its services – something not offered anywhere else in the industry.
The NextGen Global Competition engages young entrepreneurs who are seeking careers and business opportunities in the franchising industry. From all of the applications received, we'll award 20 outstanding young entrepreneurs who are poised to take off if given the mentoring and support from franchise leaders who are the best in the world at scaling concepts.