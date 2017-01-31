"...One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present..." Golda Meir

Jessica Vasilic & Swedish Team Linkoping Sweden

End

-- For perpetuity...Remembering few days of awesome female golf during the European Jr. Golf Championship held in Linkoping, Sweden."...On the 18th green cheers and tears of joy after Jessica Vasilic wins her mach against Spain and with 5/2 Sweden is going to the finals..."At the end of this unusual year of Swedish female golf, Swedish girls won gold becoming 2013 European Champions with the coach Lisa Westman at the top!http://www.mynewsdesk.com/se/news/em-final-paa-hemmaplan-63443After playing and winning against Spain in the semifinals the most exciting match was waiting against France in the finals.French talented girls were defending champions from 2010 and 2011 so persevering against them in the final was a major accomplishment to cherish, be PROUD FOR in perpetuity as nothing LESS!Indisputable great golf will be hard to be forgotten even by the hardest cynics of female golf welcoming all girls of the world!For perpetuity:"...One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present..." Golda Meir