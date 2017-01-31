News By Tag
The Leading Robotic Lawn Mower Manufactuer Robomow Announces Their Smallest Model Yet!
Robomow to Release New RX12 Model Robotic Mower to U.S. Market March 2017 Innovative robotic lawn mower product features easy-to-use characteristics with flexible installation options and full smartphone control.
The RX series represents Robomow's smallest robotic mower to date, boasting single-button operation; easy installation;
The all-new Robomow RX12 is designed for lawn areas up to 2,000 sq. ft. and boasts a cutting height of 0.5 to 1.7-inches, with a seven-inch stainless steel cutting blade handling the heavy lifting. Being marketed as the "friendliest"
The RX12 features a mowing power output of 100 watts, a Lead Acid battery, battery capacity of 7.0 Ah, floating deck, modular design, child lock, external base, edge cutting capacity and base station.
"Robomow's Friendly Home lawnmowers fit effortlessly into anyone's lifestyle, making themselves instantly at home in one's life, garden and family," states Robomow co-founder, CEO and VP Udi Peless. "Designed to provide the easiest, most convenient and least time-consuming mow ever, our RX series of mowers are not only garden-friendly but user-friendly, allowing owners to communicate with them from their smartphones. At home and in the garden, Robomow's RX products represent the ultimate team players, and we're thrilled to be offering the new RX12 to the lawn-centric U.S. marketplace."
The Robomow RX12 can cope with the irregularities of the garden through its floating cutter deck and up to 15-percent slope management abilities, its robust and compact design complimented by a strong brush DC motor, anti-theft system with PIN and more. Further, the RX12 boasts a one-time setup process that encompasses connecting the base station and laying the perimeter cable, with a set of patterns in the robot operating instructions offering different terrain configurations for customized installation.
Utilizing a unique patented technology called "Grasscycling,"
More information and specifications pertaining to the RX12 can be obtained by visiting https://usa.robomow.com/
About Robomow
Robomow was founded in 1995 by Udi Peless and Shai Abramson, two entrepreneurs who originally called the company Friendly Machines. Today, the entity known as Robomow is the world's leading robotic mower manufacturer, its management team boasting over 20 years of experience in the home robotics industry.
In the U.S., Robomow/Friendly Robotics is located at 9050 16th Place in Vero Beach, Florida and can be reached by calling (844) 762-6669. For more information contact Giselle Sendra via email at giselles@Robomow.com or visit www.USA.Robomow.com.
Media Contact
giselles@robomow.com
