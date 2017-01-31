 
The Leading Robotic Lawn Mower Manufactuer Robomow Announces Their Smallest Model Yet!

Robomow to Release New RX12 Model Robotic Mower to U.S. Market March 2017 Innovative robotic lawn mower product features easy-to-use characteristics with flexible installation options and full smartphone control.
 
 
robomow_rx_1
robomow_rx_1
 
VERO BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Robomow, the world's leading robotic mower manufacturer boasting over 20 years of experience in the home robotics industry, announced the launch of the new RX12 model robotic mower exclusively for the U.S. market. Set to arrive in March 2017, the RX12 will join the existing Robomow family comprised of the RS and RC models, with the RX12 being offered with a one-year warranty.

The RX series represents Robomow's smallest robotic mower to date, boasting single-button operation; easy installation; clever design with onboard smart app, remote diagnostics and effective navigation; a stronger cutting system compared with competing robotic lawn mowers; faster lawn completion time; unique Edge mode and "cut-beyond-the-wheel" design for exclusive Robomow finish; easy-to-use characteristics with flexible installation options and full smartphone control.

The all-new Robomow RX12 is designed for lawn areas up to 2,000 sq. ft. and boasts a cutting height of 0.5 to 1.7-inches, with a seven-inch stainless steel cutting blade handling the heavy lifting. Being marketed as the "friendliest" robotic lawn mower to hit the U.S. market, the RX12 arrives fully ready for lawn installation with perimeter wire and pegs, enough materials to cover most 2,000 square-foot lawns, water-tight wire connectors for splicing, a base station for automatic charging, a Roboruler for wire placement, a DVD installation video and more.

The RX12 features a mowing power output of 100 watts, a Lead Acid battery, battery capacity of 7.0 Ah, floating deck, modular design, child lock, external base, edge cutting capacity and base station.

"Robomow's Friendly Home lawnmowers fit effortlessly into anyone's lifestyle, making themselves instantly at home in one's life, garden and family," states Robomow co-founder, CEO and VP Udi Peless. "Designed to provide the easiest, most convenient and least time-consuming mow ever, our RX series of mowers are not only garden-friendly but user-friendly, allowing owners to communicate with them from their smartphones. At home and in the garden, Robomow's RX products represent the ultimate team players, and we're thrilled to be offering the new RX12 to the lawn-centric U.S. marketplace."

The Robomow RX12 can cope with the irregularities of the garden through its floating cutter deck and up to 15-percent slope management abilities, its robust and compact design complimented by a strong brush DC motor, anti-theft system with PIN and more. Further, the RX12 boasts a one-time setup process that encompasses connecting the base station and laying the perimeter cable, with a set of patterns in the robot operating instructions offering different terrain configurations for customized installation.

Utilizing a unique patented technology called "Grasscycling," the RX12 cuts grass into small particles that fall into the grass roots, where it decomposes and acts as a natural fertilizer, thus ensuring a healthier and more manicured lawn.

More information and specifications pertaining to the RX12 can be obtained by visiting https://usa.robomow.com/shop

About Robomow

Robomow was founded in 1995 by Udi Peless and Shai Abramson, two entrepreneurs who originally called the company Friendly Machines. Today, the entity known as Robomow is the world's leading robotic mower manufacturer, its management team boasting over 20 years of experience in the home robotics industry.

In the U.S., Robomow/Friendly Robotics is located at 9050 16th Place in Vero Beach, Florida and can be reached by calling (844) 762-6669. For more information contact Giselle Sendra via email at giselles@Robomow.com or visit www.USA.Robomow.com.

