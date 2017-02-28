Country(s)
Industry News
Transcend Security Solutions Scores Big on Phoenix Business Journal's 2016-2017 Book of Lists
The Phoenix-Based Contract Security Provider Gains Almost 1,900% in Revenue Growth in Under Three Years - Fueled by a Rising Demand for On-Site Security Services, Mobile Security Patrols, and Security-Related Technologies
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Phoenix Business Journal is the leading source of comprehensive local business news for the Greater Phoenix area. And each year, the Phoenix Business Journal releases its Book of List's, Phoenix's essential business playbook which highlights the best and brightest companies in the area.
Transcend Security's continued growth contributed to the contract security firm being ranked as one of Greater Phoenix's largest Security Guard Firms for 2016-2017. This tremendous growth rate (after less than three years in business), is highlighted in the Phoenix Business Journal's Book of Lists. This is the first year Transcend has been recognized in the Journal's Book of Lists; and this is the highest ranking for a company that has not before been recognized prior to this year.
"We are extremely excited about the recognition Transcend Security has received from the Phoenix Business Journal," said Executive Vice President and Co-Founder, Shawn Crane. "We take very seriously the security services that we provide to our clientele, and have worked extremely hard to cultivate a culture of excellence; and this is evidenced by the substantial increase in our number of employees, projects, clients, and service offerings over the past year. We look forward to continuing these efforts over the course of 2017 and beyond."
Transcend Security has had noteworthy success since its inception, not just in growth, but in recognition as well. This latest recognition adds to the list of honors that Transcend has received; honors that include Best of Scottsdale for Business Services, Best of Scottsdale for Security Services, Arizona Big Media's Ranking Arizona List, (which ranks the best companies to do business with in Arizona), among others.
About Transcend Security Solutions
Founded in 2014, Transcend Security Solutions is Arizona's fastest growing private security company; and a premier provider of highly trained security personnel to multiple vertical markets. Transcend Security delivers superior physical security services that protect people, homes, and businesses. The Transcend Security Mission Statement guides them in everything they do: "To provide a level of service that transcends good work, and discovers the tremendous experience of doing great work." For more information, please visit Transcend Security Solutions at www.transcendsecurity.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact the Transcend Media Department at (480) 656-6500.
Media Contact
Transcend Media Department
***@transcendsecurity.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 28, 2017