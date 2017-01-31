News By Tag
* IBM
* Award
* Champion
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New IBM Champion Keith Zblewski Ready to Utilize Key IBM Access & Resources for Meridian IT Clients
Keith manages a team of pre-sale architects and service delivery professionals that design and deliver IBM Power solutions to customers across the US in multiple industries. As IBM transitions their systems business, Keith is leading this effort for Meridian by helping clients benefit from solutions in High Performance Computing, Analytics and Open Source Databases where IBM has a compelling advantage with OpenPOWER technologies.
The IBM Champion program recognizes innovative thought leaders in the technical community and rewards these contributors by amplifying their voice and increasing their sphere of influence. An IBM Champion is an IT professional, business leader, developer, or educator who influences and mentors others to help them make best use of IBM software, solutions, and services.
"I am honored to be an IBM Champion in 2017 and look forward to partnering with our clients to take advantage of the latest IBM technologies and solutions to impact their business in new ways, stated Keith," "I am passionate about using technology to improve the way healthcare is delivered, to reduce risk and fraud in financial services, to help manufacturers improve product quality, and to help government agencies provide better and more cost-effective services. IBM Power solutions allow me to help my clients solve these challenges in new ways that were not possible even one year ago."
Zblewski is in good company at Meridian IT Inc., joining Rob McNelly who been an IBM Power Systems Champion since 2011. McNelly is an IBM Certified Advanced Technical Expert (CATE) and Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) as well as author of the weekly blog, AIXchange at http://ibmsystemsmag.blogs.com/
Meridian Group International congratulates Keith on his well-deserved achievement.
About Meridian IT
Meridian IT Inc. is a leading information technology company in Deerfield, IL. Clients leverage a single point of contact, comprehensive portfolio, technical expertise, and a broad range of deployment and management options to maximize the value of their IT investments. The combination of business expertise with design excellence around the data center, unified workspace, security & risk management, and cloud services empower businesses to transform. Learn more at www.meridianitinc.com
Meridian IT Inc. is part of Meridian Group International, a highly regarded independent organization providing equipment leasing, technology, and global support services. Committed to strong customer relationships, Meridian has extensive knowledge and opportunities for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. Operating since 1979, with over 700 employees and locations across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, discover more at www.onlinemeridian.com
-------------------
Contact:
Fran Blumenfeld
Vice President, Communications
Meridian Group International, USA
847.964.2772
fblumenfeld@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse